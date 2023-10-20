Liverpool Bid To Overtake Real, Chelsea In Race For Osimhen

…Klopp Sends Scouts to Monitor Striker in Saudi Arabia Friendly

English Premier League side Liverpool have joined in the race to land Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen after sending scouts to watch the Nigerian footballer playing in a friendly match against Saudi Arabia.

The Napoli striker found himself in a difficult situation with his club after releasing a controversial video on TikTok. Though the situation has calmed down, uncertainty still surrounds his contract renewal, leading to speculation that Napoli may sell him to avoid the risk of losing him for free.

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp is reportedly interested in signing Osimhen, but only if the deal aligns with the club’s budget and expectations. Liverpool scouts were sent to observe Osimhen’s performance during the friendly match against Saudi Arabia.

Despite his inability to score in the match and his minor injury that led to his substitution, Osimhen’s impressive record of six goals in eight domestic league appearances and a recent hat-trick in Nigeria’s 6-0 victory over São Tomé and Príncipe has caught the attention of several top-flight football clubs, including Manchester United.