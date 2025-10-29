Liverpool, Arsenal Face Tricky Tests In Carabao Cup

P remier League giants, Liverpool and Arsenal will both be aiming to steady their form when they feature in the Carabao Cup tonight — though neither side will find their task straightforward.

At Anfield, Liverpool host Crystal Palace in a fourth-round tie that arrives at a difficult moment for the Reds. Jürgen Klopp’s men have lost their last four Premier League games, a run that began with a 2–1 defeat to Palace earlier this month.

Their title defence has faltered badly, and the German manager may view this midweek encounter as a chance to rebuild confidence. However, Palace themselves are seeking a response after collecting just one point from their last three league matches and going four games without a win in all competitions.

Both teams are expected to rotate heavily, but neither will want to exit a competition that could yet offer a realistic route to silverware this season.

Liverpool’s defensive record remains a major concern, with the Merseyside club going nine games without a clean sheet, while Palace have also struggled at the back, conceding in seven of their last eight outings.

Having already beaten Liverpool twice this season — in the Community Shield and again in the Premier League — the Eagles will travel to Anfield with quiet confidence.