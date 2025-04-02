Liverpool Aim To Revive Title Hopes With Derby Win Over Everton

Share

Liverpool will try to get back on track when they face Everton in a Merseyside derby at Anfield. Just weeks ago, the Reds were in the race for four trophies, but they have since been knocked out of the FA Cup and Champions League.

Their disappointment grew when they also lost the League Cup final before the international break.

Now, they hope a win against their city rivals will boost their confidence and keep them on course for the Premier League title.

Despite setbacks in cup competitions, Liverpool have been dominant in the league. Their only loss came against Nottingham Forest in September, and they remain one of the top contenders for the title.

A win over Everton will not only strengthen their position but also restore belief in the squad. Mohamed Salah has been Liverpool’s main star, leading the league in both goals and assists.

The Egyptian forward has scored nine goals and provided four assists in his last eight league games. He also has a strong record against Everton, scoring eight times in previous meetings, making him a key player in this match.

Everton have been much better under David Moyes, moving away from the relegation zone. They come into the game unbeaten in six matches, including a 2-2 draw in the last Merseyside derby at Goodison Park.

Their recent performances suggest they could give Liverpool a tough challenge. Everton have scored in all of their last six games, while Liverpool have conceded in six of their last seven home league matches.

This means both teams are likely to score in this match. Everton have shown good form, but Liverpool’s attacking power and need for a win could be the deciding factors.

The Reds have scored exactly two goals in eight of their last 11 home league matches, with three of those games ending in a 2-1 victory. Everton have also scored just once in each of their last three games, making a 2-1 Liverpool win a likely result.

