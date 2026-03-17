Liveparte Joins Nuu Technologies To Expand Hybrid Concert Streaming Innovation

Nuu Technologies Ltd has announced the acquisition of Liveparte, a fast-growing live concert streaming platform, in a move aimed at strengthening its position in Africa’s evolving digital entertainment and technology landscape.

The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Liveparte, founded in 2024 by Edidiong Ekong, Boluwatife Sokunbi, and Uchenna Uchechukwu-Njoku, has gained recognition for its efforts to transform how live music events are experienced globally by enabling audiences to access concerts, festivals, and performances remotely through digital devices.

The platform was developed to bridge the gap between physical and virtual entertainment experiences, offering solutions to challenges such as high ticket costs, travel barriers, and limited venue capacity.

Industry observers note that the innovation comes at a time when the global live music sector continues to explore hybrid models that combine physical attendance with virtual participation to expand reach and revenue opportunities.

According to the company, Liveparte’s technology is designed to support three key stakeholders within the music ecosystem — event organisers, music fans, and independent artists.

For music lovers unable to attend events due to geographical or scheduling constraints, the platform provides cost-effective streaming access on smartphones, tablets, and computers.

For organisers, Liveparte offers virtual ticketing options and analytics tools aimed at improving audience engagement and profitability.

Citing industry research, the company noted that many music festival organisers face profitability challenges linked to venue capacity and limited local purchasing power.

Liveparte’s virtual event infrastructure enables organisers to tap into global audiences while leveraging data insights to inform programming and marketing strategies.

Independent artists are also able to use the platform to build international fan bases and explore new monetisation channels, including virtual meet-and-greet sessions and merchandise sales.

Since its launch, Liveparte has introduced features such as real-time audience interaction, multi-angle streaming, behind-the-scenes content access, and bandwidth-optimised streaming designed for markets with inconsistent internet connectivity.

Following the acquisition, co-founders Ekong and Sokunbi are expected to step away from the company to pursue new ventures, while Uchechukwu-Njoku will join Nuu Technologies as Chief Technology Officer.

With more than a decade of experience in the technology sector, including roles at Fireflies and Pluto TV, he is expected to lead the integration of Liveparte’s streaming technology into Nuu Technologies’ artificial intelligence and cloud infrastructure platforms.

Chief Executive Officer of Nuu Technologies, Alan Begham, described the acquisition as a strategic step in advancing digital access to entertainment.

“This acquisition is a pivotal step in our vision to lead Africa’s digital transformation and make world-class entertainment universally accessible,” Begham said.

He added that combining the engineering capabilities of Nuu Technologies with Liveparte’s streaming expertise could help redefine hybrid events, drive market expansion, and unlock value in the estimated $30bn global live music industry.

Analysts say the deal reflects growing momentum in Africa’s technology ecosystem, where startups are increasingly developing solutions that address accessibility gaps while attracting interest from larger digital infrastructure players.

Liveparte will retain its brand identity following the acquisition but is expected to benefit from Nuu Technologies’ resources to accelerate product development, expand into new markets across Africa and Europe, and introduce enhanced artificial intelligence-driven personalisation features.