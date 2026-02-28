Live54+ Turns Attention To Nigeria, Ghana, Others

West Africa as a destination has spent the past decade exporting culture at scale. From Afrobeats to film, fashion and live events, Nigeria and its neighbours have become the continent’s loudest cultural engines.

What has travelled more quietly is the business infrastructure behind that creativity, the systems that turn influence into repeatable value.

That gap is what Julius Kyazze, Chief Executive Officer of Swangz Avenue, is now seeking to bridge as he pushes his East African-born creative businesses into West Africa, with Nigeria and Ghana firmly on the radar.

Kyazze recently unveiled Live54+, a pan-African creative holding company that consolidates his interests across radio, live events, content production and brand services.

Its operational footprint spans East and West Africa, including Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda and Ghana, with coordination anchored in Nairobi and support offices in Dubai and Mauritius.

For West African audiences, the significance is not the name of the holding company, but the direction of travel. This is an East African creative CEO moving west, not in search of cultural validation, but in pursuit of business integration.

Why the push for West Africa Nigeria and Ghana represent a different kind of market from East Africa. Cultural output is abundant, global and fast-moving.

But the ecosystem is also crowded, fragmented and intensely competitive. Individual success stories are common. Institutional coordination is not.

Live54+ enters that environment with a specific proposition: not to compete with local cultural powerhouses, but to offer structure, coordination and cross-border execution for brands and creators already operating at scale. For multinational advertisers, West Africa is no longer optional.

Youth demographics, digital consumption and diaspora reach make the region central to any African growth strategy. Yet executing coherent campaigns across Lagos, Accra and Nairobi remains complex, expensive and often inconsistent.

Kyazze’s bet is that a pan-African, African-owned platform can bridge that gap more effectively than global agency networks or ad hoc local partnerships.

A different kind of expansion Unlike traditional expansions that replicate a single brand across markets, Live54+ functions as a holding structure.

Subsidiaries retain their identity and leadership, while sharing strategy, systems and access to regional briefs. That approach reflects lessons learned in East Africa, where limited budgets forced creative businesses to become multi-skilled early.

Radio could not survive on advertising alone. Events had to double as brand platforms. Content had to work across formats and markets.

Those survival instincts now form the backbone of a model Kyazze believes can travel west. In West Africa, where scale exists but coordination is often fragmented, that experience may prove valuable.

Competition is the context Live54+ is entering one of the most competitive creative environments on the continent. Nigeria’s media, entertainment and advertising sectors are crowded with local giants, global agencies and highly entrepreneurial independents.

Kyazze’s group is not positioned as a cultural tastemaker. West Africa already has many. Instead, it positions itself as infrastructure, a platform that helps existing creative energy move more efficiently across borders, brands and formats.

Whether West African creatives and agencies embrace that role will depend on trust. The region has seen enough foreign-led structures that promised partnership but delivered control.

Live54+’s insistence on operational independence for its subsidiaries suggests an awareness of that sensitivity.

Timing and trade The expansion also comes as the African Continental Free Trade Area slowly reshapes conversations around services, intellectual property and cross-border collaboration.

While creative industries remain unevenly regulated, the direction of travel is clear. For West Africa, this raises a strategic question: will the region remain primarily an exporter of culture, or will it also become a centre for creative coordination, finance and services? Live54+ is effectively placing a bet that the second phase is coming.

This is not just a story about Julius Kyazze expanding his footprint. It reflects a broader continental moment, where African creative entrepreneurs are beginning to think less in terms of markets and more in terms of networks.

East Africa brings systems, discipline and regional coordination. West Africa brings scale, influence and global visibility.

The intersection of those strengths could define the next phase of Africa’s creative economy. Whether Live54+ succeeds in West Africa remains an open question.

But the direction of the move itself is telling. For the first time in a long while, the creative traffic is not only flowing out of West Africa.

It is also flowing in. And that may say as much about how Africa’s creative business is maturing as it does about who controls the music.