Live Theatre Has Grown Exponentially – Chineme Prince

Chineme Prince is a Dubai-based Nigerian actor, theatre director, event manager, planner and host.

In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, he shares his thoughts on live theatre in Nigeria, his experience and expectations.

He also talks about The Murder Mystery Experience an audience-based theatre performance project, which he is trying to introduce to the Nigerian theatre audiences, which the premiere production held recently in Lagos…

Can you take us through some of the productions you have featured in, either as an actor, as a director, as a producer?

As an actor, wow, I’ll just give you the list of the ones that I can remember now.

So, I think my favourite one so far was ‘The Secret Lives of Baba Segi’s Wife’, in 2013, at the Ake Arts & Book Festival. It was the first time they staged it.

What was the role?

I played the role of Thomas, the rapist. And I also played the role of one of the doctors.

So, I think that was my favourite play so far. It was directed by Femi Lufuwoje. And I also featured in the play ‘Langodo’.

It staged at the University of Lagos, and directed by Wole Ojo. He directed it for his final project at the University of Lagos.

Also, I was in ‘Oya’, which was directed by Seun Ajayi. So, I’ve done ‘Romeo and Juliet’, just recently. I was in ‘Love is Blind’, which was staged at the University of Lagos.

It was directed by Uncle Steve James. I did that. There was also ‘Aruba Osun’, written by Otun Rashid, and directed by Kevin-Mary Ndukwe.

I also featured in the stage adaptation of ‘Reservoir Dogs’ by Quentin Tarantino. We did that in Dubai, and it was directed by Satyen Chandiramani, an Indian actor and director based in Dubai.

I was also in ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ staged in Dubai, directed by Lydia D’Souza, a New York-based actor and director.

And directing experience?

My foray into directing hasn’t been that much. I’ve mostly directed short plays.

And I’v directed two plays, which was for an international festival called “Short and Sweet Theatre Festival”.

It’s a 10-minute play festival, done in Dubai, Australia, UK, and most of other countries.

I directed a play for that festival. The first time I directed, we got to the semifinals of the festival. We didn’t get to the finals. But the second time, we got to the finals.

Our play didn’t win, but I won Best Director for that year. I think this was in 2021. When I was in the university, from 2011-2012, I started an event company called MXD Entertainment.

Basically, we were doing mini-concerts. I mostly directed that. So, we did two shows that year and the year after.

Those are basically my forays into directing and some creative directing when it comes to dancing, performances here and there for private companies and stuff like that.

How long have you been in Nigeria?

This time around, about three months. There’s a company I work with in Dubai called “The Murder Mystery Experience”. It’s run by a friend of mine called Peter Griffin.

He’s an English actor, writer and producer based in Dubai. I work with this company in Dubai, and we do shows in the UK, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, basically around the world.

It’s time for us to launch it in Nigeria. So, I’ve been in Nigeria for about three months trying to set up that.

Set up what?

The Murder Mystery Experience, here in Nigeria. Lagos first, and then take it from there. I’ve also been trying to reconnect with the movie industry here as well.

But the main reason that I got back is to launch “Murder Mystery Experience” in Lagos. Focus and network in Nollywood.

What’s the idea behind “Murder Mystery Experience” . What is it about?

Murder Mystery Experience is actually a phenomenon that has been around for a while. It’s a performance-based show.

The gist of it is, for our shows, if guests come in, we involve the guests in our performance. We involve the guests in an interactive section.

Someone dies. And then someone has to solve the case. But instead of one person solving the case, we involve the whole guest.

The whole guest become detectives on their own. They try to figure out what must have happened.

We give them clues during this whole show. We give them clues. And then they try to piece together to find out who the killer is.

That’s basically how it works. They try to figure it out, and while this is going on, there’s also like performance.

There are actors trying to push the story ahead; trying to make sure that everything is aligned. And that members of the audience are getting it and are more involved in it.

It’s like a whole performance in it. But the gist of it all is: Someone dies, and we try to figure out who did it. The actors and the audience alike.

Does that not look more like tragedy, in terms of genre?

It’s a bit of everything. It could be comedy. It could be tragedy.

It could be melodramatic. The thing is, there always has to be a death. That’s why it’s a murder mystery.

Someone has to die. But while it could be tragedy, it’s also more comedic in the way it’s sometimes revealed.

Because the audience, for the most part, wants to see something that will enlighten them or lift their moods. It’s basically an audience-based performance.

So how’s it been? How many times have you done something like that since you came?

This is the first one here in Nigeria. The “Murder Mystery Experience” is mostly a private booking company.

What we do is people or companies, wherever they have an event or whatever it is, birthday, whatever, they reach out to us and go to our Instagram or our website. They book us and we come and perform.

That’s what we do. We’re mostly a private booking entity for now. That’s the name of the company is “The Murder Mystery Experience”.

What’s the cast strength of the piece?

For today’s show, we have five cast members and we have also two technical people that will be helping us with behind-thescenes shots, and customer service, getting people in and out of the venue.

On the cast list, we have Oluwaseun Johnson playing the character of Natalia; Alex Okuma playing the character of Q; Kevinmary Ndukwe as Agent 00.

We also have Melvina Adams-Abudu as playing the character of Penny Money; and myself, Chineme Prince, playing the character of Agent 008.

So you directed and also acted in it?

Yes, and I’m also the event manager. What are the challenges? I think it’s more about things that haven’t already happened.

Because luckily for me, I have professional actors that I’m working with, so it’s easier to navigate.

And the way the Murder Mystery Experience is structured is you don’t necessarily need a stage to perform. So we can perform anywhere, anytime, no matter how the space is.

I think the challenge for me is how will the audience react. Because I haven’t put up a show in Nigeria in a while.

From your experience in the last three months, what do you think has changed about live theatre in Nigeria?

It’s become much, much bigger. I remember when I was still here at university, there weren’t a lot of musical performances done at the large scale as it has been done in the past couple of years.

It’s become a place where actors can actually have full-time jobs as being theatre professionals.

You mean, unlike before?

It was there, but I don’t think it was paying as much. I think it’s a bit more financially stable, if I can say that word. I could be wrong, but from what I’ve noticed.

And also, it has expanded. It has expanded to different realms. There are more people involved in theatre now. More people want to see plays.

So, where do you see live theatre in the next five years in Nigeria?

I think it’s going to be so much bigger and better than it is now, because a lot of us are investing time in learning theatre and putting up theatre here.

With that comes different ideologies. Before I left Nigeria, I hadn’t been involved in any interactive type theatre before. But since I’ve been away, I’ve seen interactive theatre.

I haven’t seen modern mysteries yet, but I’ve seen interactive theatre. It has grown exponentially, especially at TerraKulture, which has mostly been propounded by KevinMary Ndukwe.

So, I think there’s a lot of potential for growth. It’s going to become so much bigger, so much more diverse, in the way theatre is being told here.

It’s already moving away from the conventional space that we know. The proscenium stages, the big halls, and that kind of situation.

What are the basic differences you notice from what happens in Nigeria and what happens in Dubai, having experienced both sides?

The major difference is in our training. I think it’s mostly the way we’re being trained. When I first moved to Dubai, when we wanted to do rehearsals, there were also exercises that we did that I didn’t quite do when I was here.

But this could be based off of my own experience. I don’t know what anyone else’s experience was. There were a bunch of things that they did there that we didn’t do.

And from the people that I’ve met, a lot of them come from musical theatre backgrounds, especially some of my colleagues and acquaintances in Dubai over there.

They are from the UK, and their background is mostly musical theatre. So they’re used to singing and dancing, dancing in the rain kind of vibe.

We do have something like that here, called the African Tutu Theatre, but it’s a bit more different from that. It’s a bit more different.

The dances, when it comes to performances, in the real sense of it, they’re all the same. It just boils down to training, how you were trained, what style you were trained in.

What should people expect?

Oh, they should expect to be entertained. They should expect to laugh.

They should expect to use their brains a lot in trying to figure out what is happening in the whole scenario. Ultimately, just expect to have fun.