Little Miss Kogi Calls For Safe Schools, Digital Skills For Girls

Queen Aishat Audu, Little Miss Kogi, has called for safer schools, expanded access to digital learning, and more opportunities for girls to explore their talents across Africa.

Audu made the appeal while addressing delegates at the 2025 African Women Conference in Ghana, themed “Legacy Meets Innovation: Women Forging New Pathways for Africa’s Sustainable Development.” The statement was released in Lagos on Thursday by her media adviser, Mr. Adekunle Aderibigbe.

The young advocate, who is also the founder of the Queen Aishat Fathia Audu Initiative, emphasized that African women have built strong foundations of leadership, courage, and sacrifice, and that the next step is ensuring children, particularly girls, can maximize their potential.

“Our world is changing very fast. Children need education, digital skills, and opportunities to discover their talents,” she said. According to Audu, empowering girls through quality learning is a critical step toward building a stronger continent.

She added, “When a girl is educated, she becomes powerful. When a child is guided, the whole community becomes stronger.” Audu noted that African children are inspired by the resilience and achievements of women across the continent and can contribute meaningfully when provided with a safe environment and the right tools.

“We only need a chance, safe schools, good teachers, and opportunities to express our talents,” she said.

Audu urged African leaders and stakeholders to continue opening doors for women and girls, stressing that combining legacy with innovation would help Africa achieve sustainable growth. She thanked the conference organizers for providing a platform for children to be heard and expressed appreciation to Nigeria for its support, attributing her ability to speak at the forum to divine strength.

The young advocate pledged to continue learning and working toward becoming a responsible leader.