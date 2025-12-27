Litmus Test For Super Eagles

..as Tunisia, Nigeria clash in potential thriller

Nigeria and Tunisia both began their Africa Cup of Nations campaigns on a winning note, but their Group C clash promises to be a sterner test for two of the tournament’s traditional heavyweights.

The Super Eagles edged Tanzania 2–1 in their opener, a match that highlighted Nigeria’s attacking firepower as well as lingering questions about game control.

Eric Chelle’s side dominated the statistics, firing 21 shots with 11 on target, yet still allowed Tanzania back into the contest after conceding.

While the result was never truly in doubt, the performance underlined a familiar issue: Nigeria’s tendency to lose grip of games after taking the lead. That concern has followed the Eagles in recent outings. Across their last five matches, Nigeria have scored freely, finding the net 12 times, but they have also conceded in four of those games.

Wins over Gabon and Benin were convincing, but tighter contests against more organised opponents, including a draw with DR Congo and a loss to Egypt, showed how difficult it can be for the Eagles to impose themselves when space is limited.

Against Tunisia, patience and game management will be crucial. The Eagles are most dangerous when matches open up and tempo increases.

When play slows, they often rely on individual moments rather than sustained pressure. Tunisia, by contrast, arrive with a reputation for control.

Their 3–1 win over Uganda was built on discipline and efficiency rather than flair. Ellyes Skhiri opened the scoring early, before Elisa Achouri struck twice to put the match beyond doubt.

A late Ugandan goal did little to alter the sense of a composed, well-managed performance. Recent results suggest a Tunisian side comfortable in different game states.

In their last five matches, the Eagles of Carthage have suffered just one defeat, recording wins over Uganda and Qatar and earning a draw away to Brazil.

Even when challenged, as in the 2–2 draw with Palestine, they showed the ability to re- cover shape and see out difficult periods.

Defensively, Tunisia are rarely expansive, preferring to protect central areas and invite possession in less dangerous zones.

That approach has often frustrated Nigeria in previous meetings, and history suggests another tight encounter. Four of the last seven clashes between these sides have ended in draws, and both teams have scored in six of Nigeria’s last seven match