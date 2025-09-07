Litigations: PDP’ll End Up Not Without Candidates In 2027, Says Ex-gov

Uncertainty still hover over the November 15 National Convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as group loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, said the convention cannot hold without resolving issues pertaining to some state and zonal congresses.

The group had met in Abuja last Monday, the eve of the PDP 102nd National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, and demanded that credible National Convention must be anchored on transparency, fairness, and respect for the rule of law, as well as inclusivity.

“We call on the National Working Committee to urgently conduct fresh, transparent, and inclusive congresses in Ebonyi and Anambra states, in line with judgements of the courts,” the group said, demanding that a fresh and legitimate South-East zonal congress should be conducted.

But the party leaders who spoke at the NEC meeting said nobody would hold the PDP to ransom.

A former governor, who is a member of Wike group, warned the party of the danger of going ahead with the convention without resolving pending issues.

“I don’t think anyone is worried about venue,” he said, adding however that the convention is laid on faulty foundation.

“Litigation will rob the party of victory at last,” he warned, and made reference to Zamafara State in 2019 where the Supreme Court nullified the elections of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates, and Plateau State in 2023, where PDP suffered the same fate, for conducting improper congresses.

The former governor, who pleaded anonymity, said that, “there are court judgements, which are yet to be obeyed, and we are saying just obey by conducting congress in Ebonyi and Anambra, and South East. What’s wrong in that?”

He insisted that the group wants the survival of the PDP, and accused party leaders of selling “a lame chicken to unsuspecting people in the guise of fighting Wike.

“Fighting Wike should not in itself be the sole agenda of PDP.”

Also, a former member of the National Working Committee (NWC) said the party might end up with parallel national conventions.

According to him, the two PDP governors, Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State and his Akwa Ibom State counterpart, Umoh Eno, who defected to the APC, did so because they were told that PDP may not have candidates in the 2027 general elections.

But PDP National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, said PDP is guided by both its Constitution and the law, as well as the guideline of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“We have taken every step and every action that we need to be taken, consistent with the Constitution of the party.

“Nobody, no group whatever name called, will give this party a condition concerning what is going to happen,” Ologunagba said in a television interview.

He explained that NEC as the second highest organ of the party, constituted National Zoning Committee, which report was adopted by the various organs of the party, as well as NEC at its 102nd meeting.

The party’s spokesperson further disclosed that the date and venue of the meetings were communicated to every member, including members of Wike group.

“If you don’t go for a meeting, we can’t force you to come.

“As a party, we are not going to join issues with anybody. Saying that people will be disenfranchised is not correct,” he stated.

Ologunagba said PDP has conducted party congresses in all the states except in Ondo and Edo States, which were under caretaker committees because of the off-cycle governorship elections conducted in the two statesz

“There is no court order that was disobeyed in any of them.

“In Ebonyi State, 596th meeting of the NWC received report of the electoral panel, considered and approved it, and communicated to INEC.

“The letter was signed by the National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Damagum and National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu.

“In Anambra, we conducted one of the best congresses in the history of that State; no single case is pending in respect of that congress,” he stated.