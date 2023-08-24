Litigation Stalls Conduct Of LG Poll In Anambra, Says Obi-Okoye.

The non-conduct of the Local Government (LG) election in Anambra State has been blamed on the litany of litigation at the Supreme Court.

Recall that Gov Charles Soludo had at his inaugural speech last year announced that he would conduct local government election in the second quarter of his first term in office, an arrangement that is being stalled by court cases.

Anambra only conducted the LG election at the end of Mr Peter Obi’s tenure as governor and his whole eight years as governor were used as Local Government Transition Committee Chairman and Councillors.

Similarly, an attempt was made by the then Governor Chris Ngige to hold the LG election but was stopped by hoodlums who unleashed arson of government properties including the office of the Anambra Independent Electoral Commission (ANSIEC).

According to the Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra State, Chief Barr. Ifeatu Obi-Okoye in Awka Soludo is ready to conduct the elections but for the matters pending at the Supreme Court.

“The present administration of Gov Charles Soludo is not responsible for the non-conduct of the local government elections because there are pending mitigations at the Supreme Court and it is only when those matters are withdrawn that the election can take place”

“It is an act of contempt for the governor to conduct local government elections in the state because those litigations have neither been decided not vacated so it is up to the litigants to withdraw those matters from the court and then elections can be conducted ”

Obi-okoye who recalled that he was one of the lawyers at the Supreme Court, said that the matter which was instituted in the instance of the All Progressives Congress(APC) was first adjourned to January 2023 and later adjourned to December 2023.

The APGA state chairman said he has always pleaded that in the spirit of moving Anambra state forward, it behoves on all parties to withdraw their litigations pending in court to enable the state government to conduct local council polls.

He was of the opinion that whatever the parties were litigating against was of no consequence because the tenure they were pursuing had since elapsed in accordance with any existing law, adding that it was time everybody came to a round table and agreed that local government elections should be conducted in Anambra state.

” The state government is not holding anybody to ransom as all parties must see eyeball to eyeball for the elections to hold”

“It is only when such agreement is in place that the APGA government as a responsible government will then put the necessary machinery in place for the elections to be conducted”

Obi-Okoye noted that first and foremost, the Anambra State Independent Electoral Commission(ANSIEC) would be constituted and proper notices would be made within 90 days as a matter of procedure.

He dismissed claims in some quarters that APGA as a party is using the non-conduct of the election to feather its own nest contending that it is not a partisan thing.

” It is no more a partisan issue considering the critical circumstances of this matter in Anambra. We have to come to a round table and discuss this matter and move forward.

All cases should be withdrawn because you can not do otherwise when the matter is still in court; particularly in a place like the Supreme Court. It is within their right to withdraw the case and the matter ends”; he noted.