Lithium Boom Reshapes Nasarawa’s Economy – Prof Haruna

Former Executive Vice Chairman of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Engr. Prof. Mohammed Sani Haruna has disclosed that the rapid rise of lithium mining and processing in Nasarawa State has transformed the state into Nigeria’s epicenter of industrial development, with massive inflows of investment, jobs, and infrastructure.

Prof. Haruna made this assertion while speaking at the 2025 Engineering Week and Award Night of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) in Lafia. He lauded Governor Abdullahi Sule for championing the state’s industrialisation through technology and value addition.

He said Governor Sule’s “blueprint of progress” has turned Nasarawa into a reference point in the nation’s solid mineral revolution. “He is an engineer who saw opportunity where others saw dust.

His commitment has put Nasarawa on the global lithium supply chain,” Haruna said. The scholar and industrialist said that Nasarawa holds the highest deposit of lithium in Nigeria, with purity grades between 2.0% and 8.4%, ranking among the best in Africa.

“Lithium from Gunduma, Saka, and Unguwan Gwandara is of world-class quality,” he said. Haruna disclosed that over $850 million in private investments have been committed to the state’s lithium sector by global and local firms, including Ganfeng Lithium Company, Avatar New Energy Materials, Can Max Technologies, and Jiu Ling Lithium Mining Company.

Haruna said: “When you sum up the commitments from Ganfeng Lithium Company Limited with about $250 million, Avatar New Energy Materials’ multimillion-dollar project, Can Max Technologies’ planned $200 million plant, and Jiu Ling Lithium Mining’s over $200 million investment, you are looking at more than $850 million in private capital already flowing into Nasarawa’s lithium sector.

“That is unprecedented in the history of this state’s industrial development. These plants will produce up to 22,000 tonnes of lithium annually. “The Ganfeng facility alone will yield 16,000 tonnes, while the earlier plant has a 3,000-tonne capacity. Together, they are creating jobs, revenue, and industrial linkages never seen before.”

He noted that Nasarawa’s lithium activities have already attracted national attention, with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu expected to commission the Ganfeng plant soon.

“This is a milestone not just for Nasarawa but for Nigeria’s diversification agenda,” Haruna added. The former Executive Vice Chairman of NASENI said the partnership between the state and NASENI has given rise to technology-driven initiatives like the Solid Mineral Machinery and Equipment Development Institute (SOMMEDI) in Nasarawa town.

He revealed that under the agreement with Ganfeng, the state will earn $15 million over ten years, while the host community in Endo will receive $500,000 for development projects.

“The governor insisted on transparency, community inclusion, and environmental sustainability,” Haruna said. He lauded Governor Sule’s refusal to rely on loans, opting instead for prudent management and innovation-driven growth.

“His discipline is a lesson in leadership by example,” Haruna said. However, Haruna added a political twist, urging continuity of “engineering leadership” in the state.