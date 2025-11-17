LITF: Sanwo-Olu Reiterates Commitment To Making Lagos Preferred Destination For Commerce

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Olusola SanwoOlu, has disclosed that his administration remains steadfast in its commitment to making Lagos the preferred destination for commerce and enterprise by strengthening enterprise development under the T.H.E.M.E.+ Agenda.

Sanwo-Olu stated this on the occasion of the Lagos State Day and closing ceremony of the 2025 Lagos International Trade Fair (LITF) in Lagos yesterday.

The Lagos State Governor was represented at the event by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotosho.

According to him, “this year’s edition of the Fair also witnessed a significant milestone with the unveiling of the largest Lagos State Pavilion ever mounted at the Lagos International Trade Fair.

This remarkable structure was not merely a display space but a living showcase of our government’s commitment to empowering Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), the true drivers of inclusive economic growth.

“Through this expansive pavilion, we successfully accommodated a record number of MSMEs across diverse sectors, from agribusiness and fashion, to creative industries, manufacturing, and services.

Each exhibitor was provided with a platform to showcase their products and innovations, to engage potential investors, and to access new markets and strategic networks.

“The Pavilion became a vi- brant hub of economic interaction, enabling our homegrown entrepreneurs to connect directly with local and international buyers, distributors, and development partners.” He added: “We are particularly proud that many of our exhibitors secured on-the-spot sales, export linkages, and distribution partnerships during this Fair.

“These tangible outcomes demonstrate that when MSMEs are given the right exposure and support, they can compete effectively with the best in the world.”

Speaking further, Mr Governor stressed: “The pavilion’s success under scores the effectiveness of our deliberate policies and interventions designed to strengthen enterprise development under the T.H.E.M.E.+ Agenda of the administration of Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, our visionary Governor.

“This initiative is a testament to our belief that every entrepreneur, regardless of scale, deserves an enabling environment to thrive and contribute meaningfully to the economic prosperity of our state. “As a government, we remain steadfast in our commitment to making Lagos the preferred destination for commerce and enterprise.

Through strategic investments in infrastructure, institutional reforms, and continuous engagement with the private sector, we are building a Lagos that works for business, a Lagos that fosters innovation, competitiveness, and sustainability.”

He added: “It has opened doors to digital transformation, as several MSMEs were onboard to e-commerce and payment platforms to enable them reach wider audiences beyond physical boundaries.

In essence, we are building a new generation of Lagos-based enterprises that are digitally driven, globally competitive, and sustainabilityconscious.”