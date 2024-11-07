LITF: LCCI Paves Way For Chinese Investors To Explore More Businesses

Share

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) said it had extended an invitation to a large trade delegation from China to collaborate with Nigerian businesses across various sectors, with the goal of fostering valuable commerce deals worth millions of dollars at the Lagos International Trade Fair (LITF) in Lagos.

The Director-General of LCCI, Dr. Chinyere Almona, who made this known in Lagos, said that the delegation would be engaging directly with Nigerian entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and business stakeholders at the China Hall 1 & 2 at Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos.

According to her, “the LCCI extends its appreciation to our Chinese trade partners for their invaluable support of Nigeria’s industrialization efforts.

“For 37 years, the annual Lagos International Trade Fair has served as a premier platform for trade and investment, connecting businesses worldwide and delivering value to all stakeholders. eria’s current economic landscape, strategic partnerships with countries that possess comparative advantages in machinery production for food processing, automotive manufacturing, energy management technologies, and industrial tools are essential.

“These partnerships offer critical support to our local industries, accelerating our industrial growth and fostering sustainable development.” Almona explained further that at the China Hall, four key fairs would highlight innovative products and services that are vital to Nigeria’s economic sectors.

