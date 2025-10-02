LITF: LCCI, Partners Surpass Record Number Of Expected Exhibitors

Organizers of the 2025 Lagos International Trade Fair (LITF), the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), sponsors and partners have announced a record number of local and foreign exhibitors who have registered their expression to realize the targeted 1,000,000 visitors at the Fair.

Historically, LITF records an average of 350,000 visitors for the 10-day period, with an average of over 2000 exhibitors participating annually. Last year, delegates from 15 countries attended the Fair. The Chairman, Trade Promotion Board, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Prince Abimbola Olashore, made this known during a press conference in Lagos.

He said that the 39th edition of the LITF was meant to project Lagos State, Nigeria, as the investment hub for global exhibitors, including highly respected sponsors, partners, who have been standing with the LCCI for years and still willing to commit to this enterprise in the coming years. Olashore explained that the 10 days trade exhibition would hold at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Lagos from Friday November 7 to 16, 2025.

He put the total exhibition space this year at 19,442m2. He said: “While our exhibitors have surpassed this figure this year by expression of interest, you will have noticed that we started our social media campaign since April so that we can hit our target of 1,000,000 visitors at the Fair.

“So far, the registration on our social media platforms has been massive, and with the event we are hosting today, we have no doubt that the awareness you will create from today will herald a well-attended business event by critical stakeholders, especially the middle class, youths and the Gen Zs.”

On the impacts of the LITF on Nigeria’s economy, Olashore said: “When we speak about the impacts of the LITF, I think the LITF has shown about the statement to the impacts we have had over the years, so, we have it on record. But, we see the fair not only as a place for buying and selling, rather than we try to elevate the fair more than that beyond buying and selling, it’s a platform for information.

“Last year, I think we had about 15 foreign countries that came. So for this year, JETRO that is here, the space they are taking this year is 50 per cent more spaces than they took last year and they are going beyond the traditional companies that comes, the likes of Sony, Sanyo Toshiba, all these companies.

“Now, they are bringing in new companies to come and experience Nigeria’s booming economy and greater demographics, and they are talking about Pop culture. “So what does that tell you about impact? “Is telling you that they are also seeing the trade fair as a place where they can also showcase their country.”