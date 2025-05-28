Literary Icon Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o Dies At 87

Share

Globally acclaimed Kenyan author and academic, Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o, has passed away at the age of 87.

His daughter, fellow writer Wanjiku wa Ngugi, confirmed his death in a Facebook post on Wednesday, May 28, 2025.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our dad, Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o, this Wednesday morning, 28th May 2025. He lived a full life and fought a good fight. As was his last wish, let’s celebrate his life and work. Rîa ratha na rîa thŭa. Tŭrî aira!” she wrote.

She added that the family’s spokesperson, Nducu wa Ngugi, will announce details of his celebration of life in due course.

Born on January 5, 1938, in rural Kenya, Ngũgĩ rose to global prominence through his evocative storytelling, political activism, and unwavering commitment to African identity and languages.

He authored numerous influential novels, essays, and plays that examined colonialism, post-colonial struggles, cultural heritage, and social justice.

Some of his most acclaimed works include Weep Not, Child (1964), the first English-language novel by a Kenyan author, The River Between (1965), A Grain of Wheat (1967), Petals of Blood (1977), and Devil on the Cross (1980), which he originally wrote in Kikuyu as a political act of resistance.

Ngũgĩ’s outspoken criticism of government oppression led to his imprisonment without trial in 1977.

Following his release, he went into self-imposed exile and continued his literary and academic pursuits abroad.

He lectured at prestigious institutions, including Yale University and the University of California, Irvine, where he served as a professor of English and Comparative Literature.

Throughout his life, Ngũgĩ remained a passionate advocate for decolonising African literature and elevating indigenous languages in global discourse.

His legacy endures not only through his prolific body of work but also in the generations of writers and scholars he inspired around the world.

