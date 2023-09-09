Literacy Day: We’re Tackling Foundational Illiteracy, Says Obaseki

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said his government is tackling functional illiteracy in the state by improving learning outcomes and harnessing the educational potential of children in the State.

The governor stated that his administration has been doing a lot in the education sector through the state’s Basic Education Sector Transformation (EdoBEST) programme and other reforms being carried out in the sector.

Governor Obaseki said this in commemoration of this year’s International Literacy Day (ILD) ear-marked by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) and other sister agencies.

This year’s theme is “Promoting literacy for a world in transition: Building foundation for sustainable and peaceful societies.” The governor, who noted the transformative role of education and literacy in the advancement and growth of any society, reassured that his government will continue to deepen ongoing reforms in the state’s education sector.

He said his government has ensured provision of the right infrastructure, technology and manpower to tackle the learning deficit and facilitate improved access to quality education across the state.

According to Obaseki, this year’s theme emphasizes the role that literacy plays in achieving sustainable development and building more inclusive, peaceful and just societies just as he reiterates the need to strengthen efforts at achieving the Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG4) on education and lifelong learning.

Obaseki, who stated that the government is focusing on basic education and re- storing quality into its basic educational system, noted that children in primary schools today now learn three times more than they used to learn with the old pedagogy.

He said the World Bank and other national and international agencies and organisations acknowledged this consequential progress in addressing Foundational Literacy and Numeracy defects in Edo students.

“We have sustained investment in the education sector over the past seven years, tackling functional illiteracy, improving learning outcomes and harnessing the educational potential of children through the State’s Basic Education Sector Transformation (EdoBEST) programme and other reforms in the State’s education sector.