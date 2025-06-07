Listing Of Dangote Petrochemicals To Boost Market Capitalization

Share

The Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) is poised for a major milestone as Dangote Petrochemicals readies for its highly anticipated listing on the local bourse—a move expected to significantly bolster market capitalization and energize the capital market amid Nigeria’s accelerating economic ambitions.

In a statement on Friday, NGX Chairman, Dr. Umaru Kwairanga, described the forthcoming listing as a critical component of President Bola Tinubu’s economic agenda, which targets the expansion of Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to $1 trillion by the end of the decade.

“Key listings in the oil and gas sector—particularly Dangote Petrochemicals and the proposed partial divestment in NNPC Ltd.—are pivotal to achieving this strategic goal,” Kwairanga stated.

A subsidiary of Africa’s largest industrial conglomerate, Dangote Petrochemicals is expected to complete its listing before the end of the second quarter.

“Dangote Refinery has already submitted its application, and we are working to ensure the listing is finalized within this timeframe,” he added, reinforcing the Exchange’s commitment to driving capital formation and economic transformation.

Despite the optimism, Kwairanga noted that structural challenges remain. Nigeria’s capital market capitalization is currently below 20% of GDP—a stark contrast to South Africa’s Johannesburg Stock Exchange, which exceeds its national GDP.

“This disparity underscores the untapped potential of Nigeria’s market,” he said, calling for concerted efforts from both policymakers and the private sector to unlock broader investor participation.

To strengthen the market’s foundation, the NGX, in collaboration with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), has introduced a series of reforms aimed at enhancing transparency and operational efficiency.

These include full dematerialization of share certificates, prompt resolution of unclaimed dividends, and the implementation of a T+2 settlement cycle for secondary market trades—all aimed at boosting investor confidence and market liquidity.

Kwairanga also emphasized the vital role of technology in expanding access to capital markets. Through its digital investment platform, NGX Invest, the Exchange is targeting younger demographics—including students, NYSC members, and first-time investors—with simplified investment experiences and tailored financial literacy initiatives.

At the institutional level, the NGX is intensifying engagement with pension fund administrators, mutual funds, and sovereign wealth managers.

The Exchange is also diversifying its financial product offerings to include exchange-traded funds (ETFs), derivatives, and Shariah-compliant instruments—broadening the market’s appeal to a wide range of investor profiles.

As part of a broader regional integration agenda, NGX is also championing cross-border trading of African securities. The initiative, which is already underway, will enable Nigerian investors to trade equities listed in other African markets, such as Ghana, thereby fostering a more interconnected and resilient continental financial ecosystem.

Despite persistent macroeconomic headwinds—including inflation and declining household incomes—Nigeria’s capital markets have shown resilience.

In May 2025, the NGX posted Africa’s second-best performance with a 5.62% month-to-date return, outperforming exchanges in Casablanca, Johannesburg, Cairo, and Accra. Only the Nairobi Securities Exchange posted a higher return at 6.4%.

With the imminent listing of Dangote Petrochemicals and sweeping structural reforms in motion, Nigeria’s capital market appears primed for a new era of depth, scale, and global relevance.

