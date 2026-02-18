Listing Fg Enterprises: Pathway To Capital Market Devt

Nigeria’s push to deepen its capital market has revived debate on listing Federal Government enterprises on the stock exchange. KAYODE OGUNWALE examines how, beyond privatization, such listings can strengthen governance, expand market liquidity and mobilize longterm capital for infrastructure. With mounting fiscal pressures, market-driven reforms are increasingly viewed as a practical pathway to sustainable economic growth

For decades, Nigeria’s capital market has been recognized as a vital engine for economic growth, wealth creation and long-term capital mobilization.

Yet, despite its size and importance, the market remains relatively shallow compared with the scale of Africa’s largest economy. Market capitalisation is still modest relative to GDP, while sectoral concentration limits the breadth of investment opportunities available to both local and foreign investors.

One reform option now gaining renewed attention is the listing of Federal Governmentowned enterprises. These en- tities operate across strategic segments of the economy, including energy, transportation, aviation, ports, finance and technology. Examples include Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, Transmission Company of Nigeria, Nigerian Rail- way Corporation, and Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria.

Historically, many of these enterprises were created to provide essential services and bridge gaps where private capital was unwilling to invest due to high risk, heavy capital requirements or long gestation periods. While this developmental role was necessary, over time many government enterprises became burdened by inefficiencies, weak corporate gov- ernance structures, political interference and chronic funding shortfalls.

Heavy dependence on government subventions has limited their contribution to national revenue, with several posting persistent losses. Listing these enterprises on the stock exchange represents a fundamental shift in approach. It introduces market discipline, compels transparency and creates access to alternative fund- ing sources beyond annual bud- getary allocations.

More importantly, it reframes reform from emergency bail outs to sustainable, performance-driven restructuring anchored in capital market principles.

Deepening the Capital Market and Financing Infrastructure

A strong capital market thrives on diversity, scale and investor confidence. The listing of large, well-structured Federal Government enterprises has the potential to significantly expand market capitalization, improve liquidity and correct sectoral imbalances.

Nigeria’s equity market is still heavily skewed towards banking, consumer goods and a few industrial names, leaving critical infrastructure-linked sectors underrepresented. By listing enterprises such as Nigerian Ports Authority, Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, and Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, the market would gain exposure to trans- portation and logistics assets that are central to economic productivity.

Similarly, financial institu- tions such as the Bank of Indus- try and the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority could broaden the range of invest- able public-sector-backed assets available to long-term investors.

For pension funds, insurance firms and other institutional investors with long-dated liabilities, such assets are particularly attractive. Large government enter- prises, once restructured and commercialized, often have predictable cash flows and strategic relevance, aligning well with long-term investment horizons.

Their inclusion in the market could significantly boost participation by domestic institutional investors while also attracting foreign portfolio flows. Beyond market depth, listings offer a credible pathway to address Nigeria’s massive infrastructure deficit, estimated in trillions of naira across power, transport, housing and logistics.

Government budgets alone are insufficient to close this gap without exacerbating debt levels. Equity listings allow government enterprises to raise long-term capital for expansion, modernization and technology

Market timing and investor sentiment are equally important, underscoring the need for careful planning, realistic valuation and sustained engagement with market stakeholders

upgrades without increasing public borrowing. Investors, in turn, gain expo- sure to infrastructure-backed growth opportunities critical to national development.

Governance, Transparency and Investor Confidence

One of the most compelling arguments for listing Federal Government enterprises lies in the governance transforma- tion it enforces. Publicly listed companies are subject to strict disclosure standards, periodic financial reporting and regulatory oversight.

Compliance with the rules of Nigerian Exchange Limited including independent board representation, audited financial statements and adherence to corporate governance codes significantly reduces opacity and limits mismanagement.

Improved governance often leads to better operational efficiency, stronger financial performance and enhanced public trust. For enterprises long criticized for inefficiency, listing can act as a catalyst for internal reforms, professional management and performance-based accountability.

It also sends a powerful signal that government is willing to subject its own businesses to the same market rules governing private sector operators. Successful listings further enhance investor confidence by demonstrating policy consistency and commitment to market-friendly reforms.

Over time, broader participation by retail investors, institutional funds and foreign portfolio investors strengthens liquidity, reduces volatility and improves price discovery across the market. A deeper and more liquid market ultimately lowers the cost of capital for businesses and supports broader economic growth. Importantly, listing does not necessarily amount to selling national assets.

Partial listings allow government to retain controlling stakes while unlocking value through minority share sales. This approach enables revenue generation without relinquishing strategic control and has been successfully adopted in several emerging and developed economies, often through phased offerings and “golden share” arrangements.

Policy Coordination, Challenges and LongTerm Impact

For the listing of Federal Government enterprises to succeed, strong policy coordination is essential. Institutions such as the Federal Government, the Ministry of Finance, the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Bureau of Public Enterprises must work in alignment to provide clear frameworks, investor-friendly regulations and credible reform timelines.

Policy uncertainty or inconsistent messaging could undermine investor confidence and weaken listing outcomes. Public resistance also re- mains a key challenge. Past privatization exercises have often been met with concerns over job losses, asset stripping and loss of national control. Transparent communication is therefore critical.

Govern- ment must clearly explain that listing is not wholesale privatization but a strategic move to strengthen enterprises, improve service delivery and support economic growth.

Measures such as employee share ownership schemes, phased listings and strong regulatory safeguards can help address social concerns while promoting broad-based participation in wealth creation.

Operational challenges cannot be ignored. Many government enterprises require significant restructuring before they can meet listing requirements. Weak financial records, legacy debts, tariff distortions and operational inefficiencies must be addressed through comprehensive reforms.

Market timing and investor sentiment are equally important, underscoring the need for careful planning, realistic valuation and sustained engagement with market stakeholders.

In the long term, however, the potential gains are substantial. Listing Federal Government enterprises can transform Nigeria’s economic landscape by deepening the capital market, improving access to finance and supporting job creation.

Last Line

Citizen participation in ownership of formerly state-controlled enterprises promotes inclusive capitalism, allowing Nigerians to benefit directly from national assets through dividends and capital appreciation.

Ultimately, integrating Federal Government enterprises into the capital market represents more than a financial transaction; it is a strategic economic reform. With the right policies, transparency and political will, such listings can redefine the role of Nigeria’s capital market as a central pillar of sustainable national development and longterm economic resilience.