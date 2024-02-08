Listing: Capital Market Operators Task Senate on Legislative Changes

Group Chairman, NGX Group, Alhaji Umaru Kwairanga, has proposed that the Senate Committee on Capital Market and Institutions take an active role in advocating for legislative changes that will further enhance the allure of listing on the capital market. Alhaji Kwairanga made the call during a courtesy visit of the Senate Committee on Capital Market and Securities and Ex- change Commission (SEC) to Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX). He said that increased listings would not only attract in- vestment but also contribute to improved governance, transparency, and tax accountability, an outcome that benefits both the government and investors.

Alhaji Kwairanga said a specific recommendation would be to revisit the Private Companies Conversion and Listings Bill, a move that holds the promise of fostering more listings on our exchange and deepening the market. Speaking further, he said: “Pension reforms represent a vital lever that, if extended intelligently, can propel the capital market to new heights. By introducing regulations that promote increased allocation to the equities market within the pension sector, we can stimulate liquidity, facilitate infrastructure development, and enhance price discovery in the market.

“This strategic move aligns with the broader goal of fortifying our capital market as a dynamic and resilient pillar of economic progress. “Drawing inspiration from historical successes, it is fitting to propose amendments to regulations governing free trade zones. These zones have attracted over $5 billion in investments to Nigeria since their inception. “Advocating for regulatory changes that facilitate the access of free zone companies to the capital market through listings can be a game-changer. Such a move would not only attract significant investments but also contribute to economic growth and job creation, thereby fostering a holistic and inclusive approach to capital market development.

“In tandem with these suggestions, I also urge the Committee to consider policies enabling dollar-denominated transactions within the Nigerian capital market. “Such measures would open doors for both foreign and Nigerian firms with dollar revenues to actively participate in our market, broadening the scope and appeal of our capital market on the global stage. “Conclusively, as we navigate the juncture of opportunity and progress in the Nigerian capital market, it is incumbent upon us to recognise the transformative potential that lies within our grasp. “Therefore, let this moment be a rallying cry for all stake- holders—government, regulatory bodies, and market participants—to unite in purpose and chart a course towards a future where the Nigerian capital market stands not only as a symbol of resilience and dynamism but also as a beacon of enduring success.

“Together, we have the power to unlock the full potential of our capital market, ensuring it becomes an instrument of prosperity that resonates throughout our great nation.” When the team visited the office of Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS), President and Chairman of the Governing Council of the Institute, Oluwole Adeosun, demanded the support of the Senate Committee to get the CISIN Bill passed and signed by the incumbent President of the country, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu., GCFR. “The Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers has enjoyed a warm and cordial relationship with the Senate Committee on Capital Market over the years, and we are very proud of our friends who are in the Senate, such as Mr Binos Yaroe who is fondly called the ‘Professor’ of the market.

“We are particularly appreciative of you, the incumbent Chairman of the Committee, Senator Osita Izunaso, for showing a deep personal interest in the affairs of CIS, as evidenced by your presence and participation at the 2023 National Workshop of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers in September 2023. “May I, at this point, update you on some mutually relevant developments at the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers. “As you are aware, the enabling Act of Law which gave birth to the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers, Act 105 of 1992, was enacted over 30 years ago during the Military Presidency of General Ibrahim B Babangida, who saw into the future when the Nigerian capital market was at its nascent stage, with only one securities exchange, manual securities trading, and only a handful of market operators.”