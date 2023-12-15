Listening to Fela, Watching Him Perform Gave Me Confidence –Rex Suru

Rex Olisuru Ogunniyi, popularly known by his stage name, Rex Suru, is a singer, song writer, band leader and producer. He has several albums to his credit, including Cherubim Vibes volume one to three. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, the Afro-Reggae exponent talks about his passion for Afro Root Reggae, Felabration, music, his plans for next year and other issues

You have featured severally in various editions of Felabration. As a musician, what does Felabration mean to you?

Felabration is a platform created by the Anikulapo family to remember the great Fela Anikulapo Kuti, a pioneer of the Afrobeat music. And it’s a big honour for me to be part of the artistes that are invited yearly to perform during Felabration… It means a lot to me. Felabration gives artists opportunity to be heard. I wish such platform is everywhere. That’s why I started the ‘One Love Concert’ whereby I give other artistes opportunities.

How long have you been featuring in Felabration?

Close to five years now.

Where did you perform?

At Freedom Park and the African Shrine. At Freedom Park, I performed about six songs, be- cause that’s where you have the most crowd on both shows, and we have more time to present our art than at the African Shrine.

Which of your songs did you perform at the event?

I always perform my original songs. We did songs like “Nimbo Nimbo’, which reminds us when we were young, how we used to play ‘nimbo, nimbo, nimbo like me…’ I rewrote in my own version. Also, we performed songs like ‘Haleluya! Which is a tribute to our Lord Jesus Christ. We performed a freedom song called ‘Children of Zion’, because we Africans, we’ve been going through a lot of degradation in our society; civilisation. So, I did a song titled ‘Freeedom of Zion’, telling us to stand and fight for our right at all time, at all levels anywhere in the world.

How was it?

Very good; it was very well received. It’s always well received. And it’s the best time I always have every year. That’s why you see me in Nigeria every year to make sure I am part of Felabration. And they invite me every year.

Who were the people that really influenced you as a young child growing up to become an artiste?

A few special musicians: Fela Aniklulapo Kuti, Bob Marley, Jimmy Cliff, Peter Tosh, people with righteous messages that uplifts the consciousness of our being. Those are my heroes; those are the people that actually influenced me a lot.

What was your experience listening to Fela’s music as a child, especially being the son of a police officer?

My father was a Police Commissioner, a very strict man but also a very conscious man. He recognised the importance and the value of Fela’s music. So, he knew who Fela was, that he was a very conscious being. He respected it; he never deprived us of listening to Fela’s music. As a matter of fact, he has all Fela’s collection, as a Commissioner of Police. And he would always tell us to be careful out there. That means, don’t smoke; go and enjoy the music, but don’t go beyond that. Listening to Fela really influenced me.

As an individual, Fela gave me confidence, because when I see Fela on stage performing, expressing himself, I see confidence. You know, he uses to sing and communicate; and that kind of gave me another idea that one does not have to speak English phonetically all the time to express yourself. We are Africans, but he was able to communicate in the common language that we Africans will understand his message. Though, I have never sang any song in pidgin English, but the confidence behind the expression, I adopted it from him.

There is this controversy about Afrobeat and Afrobeats. What is your take on it?

Actually, metamorphosed along the way. Things grow and change. There is always an origin, and the man was once a little boy. So, Afrobeats is evolving. In my case, I have Afro Roots Reggae, which is another dimension.

How is it different from other genres of music?

It is different because the Afro there, means Africa, which is consciousness, African beat; African moves, African expression. So, when you’re writing music, you might want to use ‘sekere’, you might want to use clavier. So, in Afro Roots reggae, we kind of use what belongs to us. The Jamaicans are also Africans, they have reggae (roots rock reggae), it’s another dimension. I am a fan of roots reggae; I still love it. It’s part of the African consciousness; African beat. The best rhythm that can give you your best expression is Afro roots.

In my last interview with you I asked you if we should expect an album or a single or both, from you this year. What’s happened?

The album is almost ready to be released. And this is the song Freedom of Zion which I told you about. The second one is Freedom Cry. They are ready to go. But we’ve started promoting the audio by performing the songs. Actually, before I leave in January, it’ll be released.

How many tracks?

Just two singles.

Again, what really informed the choice of the name Cherubim Vibes?

I remember 1998, working on scaffold in San Francisco, California. All I wanted was to do is music. I remember, I praying silently within me and said: Father, if I should start a band, what should I name the band? And I heard it clearly, ‘Cherubim Vibes’. I prayed again and said: Father, if I should have a production company, what should I name it? And I heard in my mind, ‘House of Rhythms Productions’. I must say that as a little boy, I went to the Cherubim and Seraphim Church where I love to sing a lot. I believe that I was really inspired by their singing right from the age of five.

So, Cherubim Vibes, as you all know the word Cherubim, that’s the name of an angels in high heaven, singing and praising God. And I am given that gift to sing and praise God. To sing and make humanity feel good about their spiritual growth. That’s how the name came about, and we’ve had it since 1998 and up till now. The Band is a 13-piece band, including myself, and all the supporting cast, like our videographer. The harmonious relationship among us is very tight.

How would you describe yourself?

Rex Suru is just a simple man, very simple man. He is a man who loves all humanity; loves all that God created, and we hope we can live in peace and share the best of each other among all people every where.

How do you unwind?

By listening to music and hanging out with friends.