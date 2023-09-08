List Of LP, APC Senators Dismissed Within 100 Days In Office

Following the emergence of Labour Party (LP) candidates across political positions in the 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as Nigerians beam their searchlight on change in governance, the election tribunal has, however, dismissed no fewer than three of three Senators within their first 100 days in office.

It would be recalled that in the just concluded 2023 general elections, LP gained seats in the 10th National Assembly, but sadly, some of the party candidates that emerged at the upper and lower chamber of the National Assembly Certificate of Return have been revoked by the Tribunal due to petitions from their contenders.

Although not only the Labour Party the wave of dismissal affected, some of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) are also affected in the final judgement of the tribunal across all states.

However, there is still a chance for them to challenge the tribunal’s decision with greater jurisdiction at the Supreme Court.

Here are the names of the lawmakers dismissed within their 100 days in office.

1. Seyi Sowunmi:The National Assembly Elections Petition Tribunal on August 25 nullified Sowunmi’s victory won on the platform of the (LP).

A three-man tribunal panel sacked Sowunmi from the position and gave victory to Ogunyemi, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate and former Secretary of the Lagos State APC.

The members of the panel – Justice Ashu A. Ewah, Chairman; Justice Abdullahi A. Ozegya; and Justice M A. Sambo held that the candidate of the Labour Party was not qualified to contest the elections.

2. Amobi Ogah:The Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Umuahia, Abia capital, on September 6, removed Labour Party candidate, Amobi Ogah as the lawmaker representing the Isuikwuato/Umunneochi House of Representatives seat of Abia State.

In its judgement, the tribunal ruled that Nkiru Onyejeocha of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is the rightful winner of the seat.

3. Ngozi Okolie: The National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal in Asaba, Delta State, on July 24, invalidated the election of LP lawmaker, Ngozi Okolie as the representative for the Aniocha/Oshimili Constituency in the House of Representatives.

The tribunal ruled that Okolie had not been a member of the Labour Party by May 28, 2022, the primary election date, and thus, he was not properly sponsored by the party.

The All Progressives Congress (APC), the party with the most senators in the Red Chamber, is also affected by the loss of certain senators in the Senatorial Election Petition Tribunals of their respective states.

1. Thomas Onowakpo:The Senatorial Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Asaba, the Delta State capital, on September 6, ordered the removal of the lawmaker representing Delta South, Senator Thomas Onowakpo.

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Michael Diden, had approached the tribunal with his petition seeking the disqualification of the APC candidate.

He accused the Independent National Electoral Commission of not following the Electoral Act before declaring the APC election winner.

2. Jibrin Isah: The Senatorial Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Lokoja, the Kogi state capital, on September 5, ordered the sack of Isah and directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a supplementary election in the senatorial district.

3. Abubakar Sadiku-Ohere: Justice Kemakolam Orjiakoin of the tribunal sitting in Kogi State on September 6, sacked Sadiku-Ohere and declared Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan as the winner of the February 24 election in the senatorial district.

The tribunal Chairman, Orjiakoin, said Ohere results were inflated in nine polling units of Ajaokuta Local Government Area (LGA), while that of Natasha was intentionally reduced in the areas by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as well as three other polling units result that was deliberately not entered for Natasha in the same LGA.