List Of Boko Haram Leaders Killed By ISWAP Fighters In Borno

During a battle in Borno State, North East Nigeria, the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) militants killed several Boko Haram members and commanders.

Over 41 terrorists were slain in a battle for supremacy between the two factions on Wednesday in Duguri, Kukawa Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, as previously reported by New Telegraph.

ISWAP attacked Boko Haram fighters, according to Zagazola Makama, a counter-insurgency expert in the Lake Chad region.

Makama said a reliable source claimed that the ISWAP terrorists attacked the Boko Haram organisation and murdered some of their commanders while arriving on several canoes.

According to the source, 41 fighters on both sides of the brutal conflict died, including leaders of the terrorist organisation Boko Haram.

Some of the Boko Haram commanders killed by ISWAP fighters include:

Modu Kayi

Abbah Musa

Isa Muhammed

Ibrahim Ali

Kanai Zakariya

Bula Salam

Isuhu Alhaji Umaru

Dogo Salman

Abdulrahman Malam Musa