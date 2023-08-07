List Of 33 LCDAs In Circulation Is Fake – Ondo Govt

The Ondo State government has disowned the list in circulation that the state government recently created 33 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs), from the 18 Local Government Areas of the state.

The Commissioner for Information, Mrs Bamidele Ademola-Olateju said the list would not be made public until the law creating them is passed by the State House of Assembly and gazetted by the executive arm of the government.

The newly created LCDA has been generating furore as some residents of the state took to their social media platforms, describing it as unjust and not equitably distributed.

Speaking at a media parley in Akure, the state capital, Ademola-Olateju said that the state Assembly can still think with the LCDAs delegation and areas, hence the need to keep it secret.

Her words: “You know, people will leak information but it is inappropriate. LCDAs have been approved by the executives, we all took oath of secrecy while taking this job and I think we should express fidelity to the oath we have taken. I don’t know who leaked it but I condemn it and I say it is inappropriate.

“We have three arms of government. When the executive has decided, it has to be ratified by the House of Assembly. So, giving it to the press was wrong. That is preemptive of the House of Assembly. The House can still thinker with the delegation, the areas.

“For instance, let us say Akure South Local Government has been demarcated to three LCDAs, when it gets to the House, you know, there are political interests and other considerations, they might decide to say we can only have two.

“So, if we have released it, to the public, we will have to go and change it again. That is why it was not given to the press or made public”.

She however said, “The fact remains that 33 LCDAs were created in addition to the 18 local government areas but it is still subject to debate, ratification, and the governor will assent to it. So, the list you are seeing, we completely disown it, it’s inappropriate.

On electricity for residents of Ondo South Senatorial District, who had been without power from the national grid for over 15 years, Ademola-Olateju said, “I know for sure that certain kilowatts of electricity will be generated by a private company, coming to Ondo State.

“I am bold to say, that by the time Governor Akeredolu will be leaving office in February 2025, based on our estimate, Akure and its environs will have 22 hours of power supply based on what we are expecting.

“I know, it will be a big relief for residents of this area. We are even considering our own Electricity Regulation Commission. So, everything is ready.”