LÍSÀBÍ: A Legend Is Born Premieres On Netflix January 10

The highly anticipated sequel to the critically acclaimed historical drama celebrates Yoruba heritage on a global stage.

The epic saga of Yoruba hero Lísàbí continues. Following the success of Lísàbí: The Uprising, Netflix will exclusively premiere Lísàbí: A Legend is Born on January 10th, 2025. This sequel deepens the legend, delivering a powerful narrative of courage, justice, and cultural identity that resonates globally.

Lísàbí: The Uprising caught the attention of audiences, soaring to the top of Netflix Nigeria within days and becoming one of the most searched Nigerian titles in 2024. Now, Adedimeji Lateef returns as Lísàbí, embodying the warrior’s resolve.

He will be leading a stellar cast including Deyemi Okanlawon who’s to play his major antagonist, Odunlade Adekola, Gabriel Afolayan, Muyiwa Ademola, and Jide Kosoko.

Under the masterful direction of Niyi Akinmolayan and produced by Oyebade Adebimpe, Lísàbí: A Legend is Born is a visual feast, bringing the legend to life with stunning visuals and emotionally charged performances.

The movie was powered by AI Notions, the innovative production engine known for delivering seamless workflows and cutting-edge visual effects. Their expertise ensured the authenticity and grandeur of Lísàbí were perfectly captured, elevating the film to a global cinematic standard.

“This film transcends entertainment,” said executive producer and founder of AI Notions Adedimeji Lateef, “It’s a testament to the enduring power of Yoruba culture and an invitation for the world to share in our legacy.”

The success of Lísàbí signals a new era for African cinema, showcasing the global appetite for authentic and culturally rich narratives.

Lísàbí: A Legend is Born is a cinematic experience that will move and inspire. The film will be available for streaming on Netflix starting January 10th, 2025.

