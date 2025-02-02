LIRS’s professionalism makes development in Lagos easy –Olumo

Share

The Chairman of the Lagos State House of Assembly Chairman House Committee on Economic Planning and Budgeting, Hon. Sa’ad Olumo, told AJIBADE OLUSESAN in an interview con- ducted weeks ago, that the Lagos Internal Revenue Service (LIRS)’s commitment to transparency and effective revenue collec- tion has made it easier for the government to fund key infrastructure projects and so- cial services.

What would you consider the major econom- ic achievements of this government in the 2024 fiscal year and why?

The administration of Governor Baba- jide Sanwo-Olu began with the THEME agenda, which focuses on Traffic Man- agement and Transportation, Health and Environment, Education and Technology. This initiative has since evolved into the THEME Plus Agenda for his second term. There have been significant interventions in infrastructural development, as well as substantial investments in transportation and education, including subsidies and what we refer to as food palliatives. It is important to acknowledge that our leader, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, with his Renewed Hope Agenda said we cannot continue to conduct business as usual; oth- erwise, this country risks bankruptcy. This has led to various policy changes, particu- larly concerning subsidy reforms, deregu- lation of the foreign exchange market, and other measures aimed at making Nigeria more competitive on the global stage. These changes have impacted everyone, both in- dividuals and the government. As a result, we have seen numerous infrastructural projects, including the construction of roads and bridges. However, we also observed an increase in the pric- es of goods and services. Therefore, the House of Assembly recognized the need to be proactive in the budget to ensure that adequate provisions were made for these projects, preventing them from becoming abandoned. In the 2024 budget, we managed to make provisions despite the challenges, knowing that it was originally based on an exchange rate of N750 to one dollar but the dollar al- most reached N2,000. Thanks to the initia- tives of the committee and the House, we were able to allocate over 100 billion Naira to address these financial shocks. And today, I’m happy, that we can all attest to the fact that roads are being com- missioned, bridges are being commissioned, and a lot of things are being commissioned by the government. So those were the initia- tives that we did in the House to ensure that the government is run on autopilot.

2025, the House passed 2025 budgets, well over N3 trillion but there is still some sort of concern around the 408 billion budget deficits. So is that not much of a concern to the house?

A budget is just an estimate. When it goes to the House and gets approved, it becomes law. But even though it’s a law, it’s still just a plan. If we generate enough money, we can carry out everything in the budget. If not, we borrow, which is why we have a budget deficit. For example, last year, we needed sup- plementary and an additional 200 billion went into last year’s budget as a grant from the federal government to support our red line. D e b t itself is not a problem, and bor- r o w i n g is not an i s s u e . W h a t matters is how we use the loan. Do we spend it on con- sump – tion, or do we invest it in things like infrastructure? If borrowing is used to fund projects that boost economic activity and help grow the state’s GDP, then it is a good thing and should be encouraged.

LIRS has consistently performed well over the past few years. How do you evaluate their performance, especially in the last year or in the past two to three years?

You can’t put a round peg in a square hole and get very good results. When you look at LIRS, you have core professionals there. Though it’s a government agen- cy, it’s run differently. From the outside, you see it as part of Lagos parastatals but from within, it is more or less a quasi-in- dependent organisation. So they have the freedom to work and you can see that from the way they are financed, they have money to do their work. They have the authority that whatever they want to do their job is given to them. So the first thing is the professionalism in LIRS under the chairmanship of Mr Ayo Subair, a fantastic human being, very focused and dedicated. When you have professionals working in a place, you always see the difference. The number two is their working environ- ment. They’ve moved from where they used to be at Good Shepherd’s House, to Revenue House. Please, try and visit the place, you would like to pay your tax, fantastic place, and the ambience of the office is top-notch. Mr. Governor has always been there; the leadership of the House of Assembly has always been around to support them. Then I also talk about the issue of com- puterization, where operation is fully com- puterised. LIRS has now exceeded the one N1 trillion threshold, a milestone that no other state in Nigeria has achieved. Are there specific actions being taken by the House to support LIRS? I think they need to be celebrated. At the signing ceremony of the NTCA, I was there to represent the leadership of the house, and I said to Mr Governor that for the first time, Lagos State has crossed that mark in terms of excellence. Our agency, LIRS, will be the first at the sub-national level to cross the N1 trillion mark. I believe they can do more. I would say to Mr Governor, please ensure that we encourage them to do more because the more they do, the less we depend on loans. This state can do an IGR of over N5 trillion. So it’s like we’re scratching it on the face. So, the chairman, Subair, has done well to have crossed that mark. The only time we have that serious in- teraction with them is when they come for budget and when they come, whatever it is, we try to support them. If you look at the trajectory of LIRS in the last five years, the growth has been very steady. We have given them a N1.4 trillion target for 2025 and I believe they can even surpass it.



