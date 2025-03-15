LIRS’ll keep making tax payment easier with technology innovation –Adebayo

Share

Ayodele Adebayo, the Director of Personal Income Tax at the Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS), told AJIBADE OLUSESAN that the use of modern technology has made tax collection easier, improved compliance, and increased efficiency. He also urged Lagos residents to complete the filing of their annual returns within the stipulated time.

So, why is it important for individuals to file their annual tax returns?

Filing annual returns is key because revenue collection is the bedrock of any government, be it federal or state. Filing of annual returns is a statutory obligation. It’s coming to a time now, at least before the end of the year when the tax reforms is completed, with a lot of information that has been built up, data collations, and the rest which will now make people fulfill their obligation. So, like I said, it’s a statutory obligation.

Chapter 2. Section 24 of the Nigerian Constitution mandates every Nigerian to declare their taxable income honestly. So it’s a statutory obligation, and for every person earning a monthly income or the rest, it’s better to file their returns in any state where they are resident.

And then let me also say that besides what the Constitution says, filing our returns also allows the government to be able to have the necessary data and information about individuals. It also helps in so many areas, such as ensuring compliance, because that is very key.

Compliance in the sense that, by law, one is required to file their annual returns within a particular fiscal year; it’s year-to-year. For instance, now, in 2025, every individual is expected to file the returns of their earnings, that is, from January 2024 to December 2024. So you file your returns in the following year.

So how does this obligation apply to employees whose taxes are already being deducted?

That’s a mistake people make. There is annual returns for corporate organisations; if you are an employee of a corporate entity, law mandates the company to file the annual returns of the employees that are employed by them, and they can only do that between January 1st and 31st of January; that’s for corporate entities. But for an individual, he must make sure that although the employer has filed their corporate annual returns, they must also file. It is only when you file appropriately that you’ll be able to have access to your tax clearance certificate.

After providing the necessary information as requested in what is called Form A. Part of what LIRS has done is to automate our filing system with what is called e-filing, e-tax. All you need to do is go to our website and log in to e-tax.LIRS.gov. You will interact with the system, our site, and then you put all the information required.

And how has e-tax, for instance, as a platform, helped in the collection of taxes in Lagos?

Information is important. Data is very key. In conjunction with the federal government and the Joint Task Board, we are pulling a lot of data from various sources. When you do your filing, you are putting your name, your addresses, your telephone numbers, etc. You also put in the name of your employers; some fields will also be asking you some questions, such as where you stay. Do you have a house to stay in? Does it belong to you, or is it rented? All this information is very key. If it’s not rented, definitely you won’t be paying rent, and if you are a tenant, are you paying withholding tax on that rent? So it’s data; information is very key when it comes to filing your returns.

Are there any other technological advancements driving the whole process?

As I mentioned earlier, we have a software application called e-Tax, and I must admit that we are constantly making improvements to it. For example, we hold regular meetings with our consultants to discuss ways to enhance its speed and efficiency.

We are also exploring ways to improve our processes. We have already implemented some changes in the first two areas. Currently, we are working on the third area, and we will have updates ready for you within the next week or two.

It’s essential for us to stay on top of these updates because, in the IT world, if you don’t continually review and improve, your systems can quickly become outdated. This is a significant consideration for us.

We will continue to use e-Tax to enhance our collection processes, and I believe that when we compare ourselves to other states, we are quite advanced.

I’m sure that you know that for the first time in history, Lagos State, through LIRS, became the first sub-national to cross the N1 trillion revenue collection mark. So IT has been the bedrock. We continue to deploy it and employ it to enhance our collection.

You mentioned March 31st as a deadline; is there provision for an extension?

Well, ordinarily, there’s no provision for extension. But there could be various reasons as to why there could be an extension. It could even come from us; for instance, if we have a technical problem, then we have no choice but to use a public notice to say that yes, we have this challenge, and we can review the closing date.

Organisations that file may encounter their own challenges internally. More so, a natural occurrence can affect any of the parties. When such situations arise, it is expected that the concerned individual or corporate organisation will communicate in writing, stating, “We apologize for the situation; due to these circumstances, we will not be able to file our returns by the March 31st deadline.” We will then review such claims.

What happens to citizens or corporate organizations who perhaps file late or don’t even file at all?

The law is in place to take care of that. Section 46 outlines the requirement for individuals to file their tax returns and declare all sources of income. Section 3 addresses what constitutes taxable income. Section 41 specifies that if an individual fails to file their return by the specified deadline, they may face a penalty of up to N50,000, which is currently under review. Additionally, individuals may be penalised based on the total annual income from the preceding year. Along with these penalties, interest on the owed amount is also applicable. When it comes to legal matters, we thoroughly review all processes and documents before taking anyone to court.

How can you effectively ensure compliance among high-net-worth individuals and self-employed professionals?

When it comes to taxes, payees need to honestly declare their earnings. There are instances where some individuals may underpay, and they might have other sources of income, such as gains from businesses or investments in publicly traded companies. Any dividends earned from these investments should be reported. It is expected that when dividends are paid to you, the withholding tax element should also be deducted.

When you collect rent from tenants—whether for a house or an apartment—it’s important to understand how the tax component works. When the rent is paid to you, the withholding tax element must be deducted. Some people may clarify that what they are collecting from a tenant is referred to as the “net” amount. This means that the withholding tax is not included in what they get. Instead, the intention is that the person paying the rent will handle the payment of this withholding tax.

When we calculate these figures, there are specific documents and information you need to provide to help verify the amounts. If the tax is paid, our system will still capture this information, whether you like it or not.

Are there awareness campaigns or educational initiatives to help taxpayers understand their obligations?

We are constantly campaigning and engaging in various enlightenment programmes. We utilize public notices to reach out to the public, and we have been actively publishing in newspapers, encouraging people to file their returns.

Last year, we even featured on CNN; we are engaging with Lagosians both in print and electronic media. We are on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

While driving out of Lagos, you may notice our billboards asking people to come forward and file their annual returns. However, as is often the case, many Nigerians tend to ignore these notices. Unfortunately, people generally do not want to pay taxes, it’s like that every where in the world.

What mechanisms are in place to detect underreporting to ensure that individuals with multiple sources of income are accurately captured?

We have collaborated with many organizations, and as I mentioned earlier, we are committed to improving our processes. We are working with various government agencies at both the local and federal levels. At the local level, we engage with different Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) within the states. We share data and information with these agencies, including the Ministry of Finance, which provides us with relevant data. In our physical planning programme, as you are processing your document, the information is shared with us. Now, we’re going to also get involved in data sharing with a lot of federal agencies through the joint tax board. So, running away from taxes will be very difficult for you. It’s only a matter of time before the law catches up with you.

