LIRS Tasks Business Organisations On Consumption Tax

The Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) has urged owners of restaurants, hotels, and event centres operating in the state to contribute to the state’s development by prioritising the monthly collection and remittance of a five per cent consumption tax on all consumables and personal services.

The state on June 22, 2009, enacted the Hotel Occupancy and Restaurant Consumption Law of Lagos State, otherwise called Hotel Consumption Law, which imposes consumption tax at five per cent on the value of goods and services consumed in hotels, restaurants and event centers within the state.

The tax base is the total cost of facilities, consumables or personal services supplied to a consumer in, by or on behalf of the hotel, restaurant or events centre.

Speaking on The Tax Talk programme monitored on TVC on Wednesday, Jimi Aina, Director, New Growth, LIRS, said while the consumption tax is a major source of revenue for the Lagos State Government, which uses the funds to provide public amenities and services such as healthcare, education, transportation, and security, owners of restaurants, hotels, event centres, etc were obligated to register with the LIRS as collecting agents.

Aina submitted that contrary to the misconception a lot of people have about consumption tax, the state has not imposed additional taxes on restaurants, hotels and event centres, rather, consumers who purchase taxable goods or services in the state are responsible for paying the consumption tax. The tax is already included in the price of the goods or services and is paid to the collecting agent who collects it on behalf of the Lagos State Government.