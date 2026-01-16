LIRS Reiterates January 31 Deadline For Employers’ Tax Returns Filing

The Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) has reiterated the statutory deadline of January 31, 2026 for all employers of labour in Lagos State to fulfil their statutory obligation to file their annual tax returns for the 2025 financial year.

In a statement issued yesterday, the Executive Chairman of LIRS, Dr Ayodele Subair, reminded employers that the obligation to file annual returns is in accordance with the provisions of the Nigeria Tax Administration Act 2025 (NTAA).

Dr Subair explained that employers are required to file detailed returns on emoluments and compensation paid to their employees, as well as payments made to their service providers, vendors and consultants, and to ensure that all applicable taxes due for the year 2025 are fully remitted.

He emphasised that filing of annual returns is a mandatory legal obligation, and warned that failure to comply will result in statutory sanctions, including administrative penalties, as prescribed under the new tax law.

According to Section 14 of the Nigeria Tax Administration Act 2025 (NTAA), employers are required to file detailed annual returns of all emoluments paid to employees, including taxes deducted and remitted to relevant tax authorities. Such returns must be filed and submitted not later than January 31 each year.

Dr Subair stated: “Employers must prioritise the timely filing of their annual income tax returns. Compliance should be part of our everyday business practice.

Early and accurate filing not only ensures adherence to the law as required by the Nigerian Constitution, but also supports effective revenue tracking, which is important to Lagos State’s fiscal planning and sustainability.”

He further noted that in Lagos State, electronic filing via the LIRS eTax platform remains the only approved and acceptable mode of filing, as manual submissions have been completely phased out.

This measure, he said, is aimed at simplifying and standardising tax administration processes in the State. Employers are therefore required to submit their annual tax returns exclusively through the LIRS eTax portal: https://etax.lirs.net.

Dr Subair described the LIRS eTax platform as secure, user-friendly, accessible 24/7, and designed to provide employers with a convenient and efficient means of fulfilling their tax obligations.

He advised that employers should ensure that the TaxID (Tax Identification Number) of all employees is correctly captured in their filings, noting that employees without a TaxID must generate one promptly to avoid disruptions during the filing process.