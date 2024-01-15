LIRS reaffirms January 31 deadline for employers to submit tax returns

In accordance with applicable tax legislation, the Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) has communicated a reminder to all Employers of Labour to submit their annual tax returns on or before the stipulated deadline of January 31, 2024. Mr. Ayodele Subair, the Executive Chairman of LIRS, conveyed this in an official statement released by the agency. Subair emphasised that employers of labour with businesses located within Lagos State must adhere to the deadline, as failure to comply will result in penalties and other statutory sanctions outlined in section 81(3) of the Personal Income Tax (Amendment) Act 2011.

Mr. Subair reiterated that the exclusive platform for filing annual income tax returns in Lagos State is the LIRS e-Tax portal: https://etax.lirs.net, as manual filing is no longer permissible. He urged businesses and employers to leverage the e-Tax portal for filing, citing its user-friendly, convenient, and secure nature. “The e-Tax portal is designed for the convenience of taxpayers, making tax transactions easily accessible from the comfort of homes and offices,” noted Subair.

He emphasised that the Taxpayer ID was a mandatory requirement for all employers to file their annual income tax returns on the e-Tax portal. Employers within the state are advised to generate a taxpayer ID (where applicable) for their employees and to file their P.A.Y.E returns through the eTax portal. To facilitate compliance and address any filing-related concerns, LIRS has designated staff at its various offices to assist taxpayers in utilising the e-Tax portal.