LIRS Moves To Recover Unpaid Taxes, Issues Substitution Notice Advisory

The Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) has announced measures to strengthen the recovery of unpaid taxes, issuing a public notice to employers, financial institutions, business operators, and tax agents on its powers under the Nigeria Tax Administration Act (NTAA) 2025.

The notice, issued pursuant to Section 60 of the Act, authorizes LIRS to recover outstanding tax liabilities by directing any person or institution holding funds on behalf of, or owing money to, a defaulting taxpayer to remit such funds to the Service. This applies when a taxpayer has failed to settle an established and final tax liability when due.

According to LIRS, the Power of Substitution is a lawful enforcement mechanism aimed at improving compliance and ensuring efficient recovery of unpaid taxes, including Personal Income Tax (PIT), Capital Gains Tax (CGT), Stamp Duties, and Withholding Tax (WHT) administered by the Service.

The Service explained that substitution notices may be issued to banks and other financial institutions, employers, tenants, debtors or customers of the taxpayer, as well as agents, business partners, or any person holding or owing money to the taxpayer, whether such funds are immediately payable or accruing.

Once served with a substitution notice, the affected party is legally required to remit the specified amount to LIRS from funds belonging to, or payable to, the defaulting taxpayer. Any amount remitted under the directive will be treated as tax paid to the extent of the sum recovered.

LIRS cautioned that failure to comply with a substitution directive constitutes an offense under the Act and may attract sanctions.

As part of compliance requirements, banks and financial institutions are expected to remit the stated amount without delay and confirm compliance through the LIRS e-Tax platform. They may also be required to provide details of the taxpayer’s available balances and any encumbrances, as requested.

The public notice is intended to provide clarity on the legal basis, procedures, and obligations relating to the exercise of the Power of Substitution under Section 60 of the NTAA 2025, as LIRS intensifies efforts to recover unpaid taxes.