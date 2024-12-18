LIRS Boss, Ayodele Subair, Receives Honorary Doctorate Degree

Share

The Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) is delighted to announce that its Executive Chairman, Mr. Ayodele Subair, has been conferred with a doctorate degree in Business Administration (honoris causa) by the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA). Subair received the prestigious award at the institution’s 13th convocation ceremony and 25th anniversary on December 14.

The prestigious honour given to the LIRS boss, according to the institution’s Vice Chancellor, Prof Olugbenga lge, “recognizes his outstanding contributions to the development of taxation in Nigeria and his exemplary leadership in steering the agency to unprecedented success.”

Under Subair’s visionary guidance, LIRS has recorded an impressive revenue growth of 310%. His dedication to innovation and operational excellence has established LIRS as a benchmark for effective tax administration in the country.

In his acceptance speech, Subair expressed heartfelt gratitude for the recognition and emphasized the transformative power of education.

