Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star and Nollywood actress, Liquorose has revealed that her passion for music goes far deeper than many fans realise, explaining that she had always envisioned herself as a musician long before fame found her.

Speaking in a recent interview with media personality VJ Adams, the Season 6 housemate revealed how she was actively developing her sound and recording songs prior to joining the reality show.

“I’ve always loved music. Before BBNaija, I spent a lot of time in the studio. I was hungry for it,” she said, noting that her artistic drive was rooted in her early creative expressions.

Liquorose, who has since explored acting, admitted that although she enjoys her work on screen, music remains a calling she cannot ignore.

She described her creative process as being influenced by her background as a poet and writer, which helps her shape the kind of sound she hopes to deliver.

According to her, she is intentional about creating music that resonates emotionally rather than just offering dance rhythms. “The sound won’t only be for dancing; it will connect with people.

“I can do dancehall, I can rap, I can write. I may not sing like Beyoncé, but I can definitely stand my ground,” she said.

She added that she now collaborates with songwriters and creatives as she refines her artistic direction, hinting that her audience should expect a style that reflects depth, versatility and personal expression.

Liquorose’s remarks suggest that fans may soon experience another dimension of her talent—one she has nurtured long before becoming a household name.