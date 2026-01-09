Lions Face End Of Road With Morocco Challenge

Cameroon are desperate for some Africa Cup of Nations joy after failing to book their place in this year’s World Cup, but their interest in the tournament looks set to come to an end when they face hosts Morocco in the quarter-finals.

The Indomitable Lions have claimed continental dominance on five occasions, but they look set to come up against a team who look to have a great chance of justifying their status as tournament favourites.

Cameroon are unbeaten in their last 12 games and they have already seen off Gabon, Mozambique and South Africa to reach this stage, but they face a step up in class against the World Cup semi-finalists, who could edge them out.

Morocco have not been full of goals in the tournament and they have had to rely upon Brahim Diaz and Ayoub El Kaabi, who have been their only players to get on the mark.

They have netted once in five of their last eight outings, including a last-16 triumph against Tanzania, so they look unlikely to run riot, but the fact they have conceded just twice in their last 14 matches illustrates their defensive prowess.

With Cameroon conceding once in five of their last seven matches, it could be that a solitary strike could be enough. With a 1-0 victory for the hosts recommended to correct-score punters, it makes sense to support the Atlas Lions to get the job done within 90 minutes without conceding.