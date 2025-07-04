Lions District 404B2 Celebrates Keller’s Day, Visits Visually Impaired Pupils, Donates Items

As part of efforts at carrying on the legacy of Helen Keller, the District 404B2 Lions Club Nigeria paid a visit to Bethesda Home and School of the Blind, donating food items to them as well as conducting free eye screening and donation of glasses to people within the MoshalasiSurulere environs.

Though the organisers were overwhelmed by the crowd wanting to benefit from the exercise, they succeeded in giving out a hundred pairs of glasses.

Tolulope Sebanjo, the District Governor of 404B2 in his speech, disclosed that it’s been 100 years since Helen Keller charged Lions to embark on interventionary crusades against darkness and the plights of the blind.

Her story, he said, was a testament to the human story of capacity for resilience, determination and compassion.

According to him, “as Lions, we are proud to carry out Helen Keller’s legacy serving as a beacon of hope and support to those in need.

Our organization has been pivotal in promoting disability and wellness, providing services for the blind and deaf as well as empowering individuals with disabilities to live a fulfilling life.”

Fausat Olabisi, Chairman of the event, noted that “Keller was a wonderful woman worthy of celebration; a woman who despite being blind, was able to make it through college, became an author, initiated the teaching of sign languages and became an advocate for the blind.

“And ever since, Lions have put sightrelated activities at the forefront of our services.” Oluyemi Ashade, Vice Chairman of the occasion and past President of Ikeja Centennial Lions Club, explained that they were celebrating the physically impaired as they do not want them to feel isolated from the society noting that they were also an important part of the society too.

He said: “We want them to feel that irrespective of their challenges, they can still live purposeful lives. This is call to ensuring that giving back to society is what everybody should be involved in.”

The keynote speaker, Kayode Osinuga, narrated that the story of Helen Keller (Alabama, USA) and her journey through blindness, was a dilemma she was not born with but that befell her at the young age of 19 months and claimed her sight despite which she went on to live a full ripe years of 89.

“The long and short of it is that Helen Keller did not allow her shortcomings to put her at a disadvantage and limit her future.

She rose above her disability,” he said. Doctors Kelechi and Kosisochukwu Onyedi conducted the screening and delivered a talk on causes, prevention and adaptation to blindness.

Rev Chioma Ohakwe, the administrator of Bethesda Home for the Blind, asked that God continue to bless and enrich everyone who in one way or the other contributed to the various donations.

Olusegun Odugbela, a tailor by profession, appreciating the 404B2 District, stated that with the glasses he collected it would be easy for him to pass a thread across the hole of a needle.

Adeolu Remi, another beneficiary, remarked that it was a very good initiative coming from the Lions Club, not just for her, but the entire community.