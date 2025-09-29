Lions Club Urges Community Support For Education

…Donates Materials to Osun Pupils

The Osun New Era Lions Club, District 404B2, has stressed that government alone cannot shoulder the responsibility of education, calling for more community support to ease the burden on parents and promote literacy.

The call was made at Community Primary School, Olorunsogo, Dada Estate, Osogbo, during an outreach organised by Osun New Era Lions Club, District 404B2.

Speaking, First Vice District Governor of District 404B2 Nigeria, Lion Oluomo Sunday Akere, who represented the District Governor, Lion Oluwakemi, made the call during an outreach on September 29 at Community Primary School, Olorunsogo, Dada Estate, Osogbo.

Akere, who charged parents to give priority to their children’s education, urged pupils to remain focused on their studies.

“We believe the government cannot do it all, so this is our own way of contributing to the educational development of our future leaders,” Akere said

President of Osun New Era Lions Club, Lion Engineer Oyewale Oyesiji, said the gesture was to support the children and encourage them to take education seriously.

“Education is key to their future, and how seriously they take it now will determine how bright their tomorrow will be,” Oyesiji noted.

A teacher at the school, Mallam Abduwaheed Muhammad Jamiu, who spoke on behalf of the staff and pupils, expressed gratitude to the Lions Club for the intervention.

“We are very happy because we didn’t expect this kind of gesture at this time.

“We pray that Almighty God continues to enrich the pockets of the Lions Club members and grant them the strength to keep supporting education,” he said.

New Telegraph reports that the Items donated by the club include: exercise books, pens, pencils, rulers, erasers, socks, and other materials to the pupils in commemoration of World Literacy Day. The outreach formed part of the Lions’ September Service activity.