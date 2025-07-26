Lions Club Sensitises Market Women On Hygiene In Osun

The Lions Club of Osun Classic, in collaboration with the Osun Esteem Lions Club, has sensitised market women in Osogbo on hygiene practices and environmental sanitation.

As part of the initiative, the clubs distributed waste baskets, dustpans, brooms, and other cleaning equipment to traders at Igbona Market, Osogbo, over the weekend. The outreach aimed to promote cleanliness, prevent disease outbreaks, and enhance public health among traders.

Before the distribution, members of the clubs had carried out a clean-up exercise at the market, packing refuse and handing it over to the waste management team to ensure the environment was tidied ahead of the sensitisation.

Addressing the traders, Lion Kazim Akofe Lasisi, NLCF, Region 10 Chairperson for the Osun Axis, stressed the importance of hygiene to prevent bacterial and communicable diseases.

“Today, two of the seven clubs under my supervision have come together to clean Igbona Market. When we arrived, the market was very dirty, but our members quickly swung into action,” he said.

“Cleanliness is key to preventing disease. The government cannot do everything; it is our responsibility as citizens to keep our environment clean.”

Lasisi added that the clubs were reviewing requests made by the market community and would soon embark on a tangible project to address them.

Speaking further, Lion Hajia Toyin Adesoye, Specialty Coordinator for District 404B2 and Membership Chairperson for Osun Classic Lions Club, explained that Igbona Market was selected following a needs assessment which revealed indiscriminate refuse dumping and the absence of toilet facilities.

“We are considering building public toilets and installing CCTV cameras to improve sanitation and security in the market,” she said.

“This year’s activity is not just about cleaning but promoting sustainability and dignity.”

She reiterated the need for community involvement, urging traders to take responsibility for their surroundings.

Also speaking, Lion Kayode David Sunday, NLCF, First Vice President of Osun Esteem Lions Club, said the visit exposed more pressing issues affecting traders.

“They requested toilets, CCTV installation due to shop break-ins, and financial support for their businesses. We will escalate these needs to our zonal and international headquarters,” he said.

Market leaders expressed their gratitude and support for the initiative.

Chief Muideen Ajao, Otun Babaloja of Igbona, who represented the Babaloja General, commended the Lions Clubs.

“We are truly grateful. Thank you for listening to our concerns and for your support. I urge traders to make good use of what has been provided,” he said.

Mrs. Okunoye Temitope, Secretary of Igbona Market, also praised the gesture:

“The market is visibly cleaner today. We appreciate the Lions for the cleaning tools and the education shared. Our traders must maintain this hygiene and implement the advice given.”