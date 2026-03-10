Lions Club Seeks Support For 5-Year-Old Girl Battling Eye Cancer

Members of the Lions Clubs International, under the Igbajo Achievers Lions Club, have appealed to well-meaning Nigerians to support the medical treatment of a five-year-old girl diagnosed with eye cancer.

The appeal was made during a humanitarian visit to the patient, Hephzibah Osioro, a native of Delta State, who is currently receiving treatment at the Uniosun Teaching Hospital in Osogbo, Osun State.

Speaking during the visit, Oluomo Sunday Akere, First Vice-District Governor of District 404B2 and District Governor-Elect of District 404B6, Nigeria, said the visit formed part of the humanitarian activities of Lions Clubs International, which dedicates the month of February to pediatric cancer awareness and intervention.

Akere explained that Lions Clubs carry out various service projects throughout the year, with specific focus areas assigned to each month. He noted that the club visited the young patient to show support and assess how the organisation.