Lions Club Flags Off Service Year With Focus On Empowerment, Health, Others

With a renewed commitment to youth empowerment, humanitarian service, and community health, the Lions Club International, District 404B Nigeria, has launched its 2025–2026 service year, pledging to deepen its impact across Osun State and beyond.

Speaking during the flag-off ceremony in Osogbo on Sunday, First Vice District Governor, Lion Oluomo Sunday Akere, said the club’s priorities this year will include expanding opportunities for young people through leadership and empowerment programs, continuing health-focused interventions such as vision and diabetes screenings, and strengthening humanitarian outreach to underserved communities.

“We are setting out this year with a strong focus on youth empowerment and member welfare. “We believe in engaging our young people, training them, and giving them something worthwhile that enables them to contribute meaningfully to society”, Akere said.

He emphasized that the Leos, the youth arm of the Lions Club, will play a central role in the year’s activities, noting that the organization is committed to raising responsible future leaders.