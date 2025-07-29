Lionesses Welcomed Home By Jubilant Fans After Euro 2025 Win

The England women’s football team were greeted by cheering crowds as they returned home yesterday after their Euro 2025 victory over Spain.

Hundreds of fans holding flags and banners and dressed in England kits were waiting outside Southend Airport as the squad’s plane landed shortly after 15:30 BST.

The Lionesses then travelled by coach to a reception at No. 10 Downing Street hosted by Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner and Sports Minister, Stephanie Peacock.

An open-top bus parade will take place in central London tomorrow – with a procession along The Mall and a ceremony at the Queen Victoria Memorial in front of Buckingham Palace.

England defended their European title with a 3-1 penalty shootout victory in the Euro 2025 final in Basel on Sunday.

Chloe Kelly scored the winning spot-kick following two saves from goalkeeper Hannah Hampton, also helping the squad become the first English team to win a major tournament on foreign soil.

Back home, more than 16 million people saw the match live on TV – the most-watched television moment of the year so far.