Lion Attack: In 4 Years, We’ve Lost Three Zookeepers to LIons Due to Govt’s Insensitivity – Expert

Former Nigerian Association of Zoological Gardens and Wildlife President Francis Abioye has be- moaned the recent killing of a zookeeper at the Obafemi Awolowo University following a lion attack.

According to him, the development brought to three the number of zoo- keepers killed by lion attacks in the last four years. He said the attacks and killings were avoidable if the government had been alive to its responsibilities.

Abioye said: “We have lost at least three zookeepers to lion attacks in the last four years. “The government is doing nothing to end a recurrence of such harrowing and avoidable deaths of our colleagues and friends. “The Office of National Security Adviser (ONSA) to the President included dart guns among firearms and weapons that require licences for importation which is not necessary in many other nations.

“The two dart guns and accessories purchased for the Obafemi Awolowo University Zoo have remained at the port waiting for a license before they could be shipped to Nigeria.”