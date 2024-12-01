Linus Osigwe Emelonye: Highlighting an Artist’s Courage, Diligence

Share

‘ Linus Osigwe Emelonye: Courage…Grit… Vision’, a new book by Ngozi Emedolibe, dedicated to the memory of Mrs. Christiana Emelonye, unveils the story of an artist, Linus Emelonye, who, though largely unsung, left legacies that should direct the path of Nigeria’s future generation. It is easy to discern when an individual is living ahead of his or her era. Such persons have the tendency to be futuristic in manipulating life at every angle of their sojourn on earth.

Their fecund and restless minds are always consumed with thoughts of simplifying tasks. Umumaisiaku, a quiet town in Orlu, Imo State, produced one of such persons as Linus Osigwe Emelonye, as captured in a new book w r i t t e n by Ngozi Emedolibe titled: ‘Linus Osigwe Emelonye: Courage… Grit…Vision’. Born in the mid1920s, Linus Emelonye grew up under the tutelage of an audacious, hardworking mother, who in spite of being a widow at a young age was determined to make the life of her only son far better than was imaginable at the prevailing circumstances.

Fond of education, even without seeing the four walls of a school herself, she inculcated in her young son the idea that education held the key that could unlock the door to a bright future, as she would occasionally ‘boast’ to the locals that her son would someday ‘sail’ to England for studies, a dream that came to reality in the mid 1950s, making him the first to achieve such a feat in his community. Published by Bellbird Media, the 204-page book divided into 15 chapters illustrates how Linus Emelonye’s life exemplified courage, grit and vision. Some of the accounts of his life retold by persons who were close to him are typical examples. He was never known for shying away from the truth, or speaking his mind, the book captured how as a teacher in a certain communi- ty, he threw caution to wind by attacking a masquerade procession by ‘Orashi’ adherents, something that was seen as a taboo traditionally and spiritually. His life of courage equally came to the fore when he battled to exit his economic misfortunes after attaining great heights in the corporate world, where he had served as managing director in advertising firms in Lagos like Ogilvy Benson and Mather.

Perhaps, his life of courage found more expression during the civil war, where he fought on the side of Biafra as a combatant. Ac- cording to the book, before joining the army, Emelonye had resisted all entreaties by his wife, Christiana, to relocate from Port Harcourt as he would occasionally patrol his property, brandishing his loaded rifle, while subtly telling ‘enemies’ that he was determined to protect his young family. Even in the face of death, Linus was a bundle of rare courage.

He opted to leave the hospital on his own volition when he felt that the treatment was not working for him any longer. While at home, waiting for death, he would occasionally remind his children, that he would soon die. The book which has been dedicated to the loving memory of his wife, Christiana Emelonye (nee Egenti), who passed on September 25, 2024 is full of lessons for the younger generations of Nigerians, as Linus Emelonye’s life and how he responded to issues is bound to teach multi-tasking which is a vital skill set in this age. As a man, he was blessed with many skills, which explains why the author rightly captured him thus: “Linus wore many hats as a human being and it would be extremely difficult to describe him within the confines of one endeavour.”

