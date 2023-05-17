Linking My Convoy To Ebonyi Airport Road Auto Crash, Satanic Conjecture – Umahi

Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State has denied involvement in an auto crash that occurred at Muhammadu Buhari International Airport road, Onueke in the state, on Tuesday.

A statement by the Governor’s Special Assistant on Media and Strategy, Chooks Oko, on Wednesday, described the publication in some media platforms that the governor’s convoy rammed into a Sienna and motorcycle on the Airport road and killed three persons instantly as falsehood and satanic conjecture.

According to Oko, not only is the report a satanic conjecture, it is false, misleading, and an attempt to cast a slur on the smooth commissioning of projects going on in the state.

The statement acknowledged that there was a crash of a Toyota Sienna vehicle with a motorcycle along that road, the Governor’s convoy was nowhere near the incident.

The statement reads: “The attention of the Executive Governor of Ebonyi state has been drawn to a most malicious and wicked rumour making the rounds that his convoy was involved in a fatal crash along the Muhammadu Buhari International Airport Road, Onueke.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Governor’s convoy was not involved in any kind of crash or anything related to it.

“The general public is thus enjoined to disregard the fake news.”