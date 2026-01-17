Mallam Bala Sale Chiroma is the Senior Special Adviser (SSA) on Youth to the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed. In this interview with NASIR SHUAIBU, be talked about the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), singling out the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Chief Nyesom Wike, whom he accused of allegedly working to destabilise Bauchi State Government as well as undermining the country’s democratic order. Chiroma also said recent allegations linking Governor Mohammed to terrorism were false, politically motivated and aimed at damaging the governor’s rising political profile. Excerpts:

What informed your strong reaction to the allegations against Governor Bala Mohammed by some persons of sponsoring and promoting terrorism in the country?

As a government, I can tell you that we are aware of such allegations that have been making the rounds for some time but my response is that the allegations are completely baseless and dangerous to the good and progress of the country as a democratic order.

They (the allegations) are not only attacks on the person and the office of the Governor as well as the Governor Bala Mohammed himself, I also see it as a calculated attempt to destabilise Bauchi State and by extension the current democratic order that we all enjoy in the country.

These claims are politically motivated and designed to tarnish the governor’s image at a time he is gaining massive support from across the country, not just in Bauchi State.

In a series of interviews that you have granted in the past with regards to the current crisis rocking the PDP, you specifically mentioned the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, as orchestrating and fueling it. In specific terms, what is your accusation against him?

The Minister of the FCT is allegedly working to destroy the peace we are enjoying in Bauchi State, just as similar conflicts were created in Rivers State.

His actions are not only against Bauchi but against the entire democratic system of Nigeria. We see this as a calculated attempt to cause instability for selfish political interests.

His action is part of the overall attempts to distabilise the PDP as the only major viable platform available in the country to defeat the current rudderless APC led government.

Don’t forget that Governor Mohammed is a major pillar in the PDP and that explains why the governor has become a target for the minister in his ploy to destabilise and disable the party alongside Governor Mohammed.

How would you describe the current security situation in Bauchi State; do you think the shenani- gans of the governor’s opponents have succeeded in any way?

Not at all! It has never and it would never be but as we speak, Bauchi State is one of the most peaceful states in the North and in Nigeria at large.

Everything has been going on fine and I can tell you that he is doing well for the people of the state drawing from his past experience having served this country as a senator, a minister and now as a governor.

He is a man of peace who believes in the unity and progress of the country irrespective of political party, religion or ethnicity to which we belong as a person and collectively as a people.

What is the position of Bauchi youths on this matter?

Youths of Bauchi State are very much concerned with the state of things as regards this plot to destabilise the state, and from all I can see and from the feedback that we have been getting from them, it appears that they will not take these allegations lightly.

This is because they (the allegations) are serious accusations against a governor who they see as someone who has consistently preached peace and coexistence not only in the state but also across the country. Speaking on their behalf, I will confidently tell you that we will resist any attempt to smear his name or destabilise our state in any manner.

Are there any steps being taken to address the situation?

Yes. We are prepared to take all necessary legal actions to correct the misinformation being spread about the governor by his political enemies to discredit him. As a responsible government, I can tell you that we will not allow false narratives being carried around by these enemies of the government to stand.

You also appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intervene in this case. Can you please tell us what message you delivered to him?

Mr. President needs to intervene urgently with a view to stemming this tide. If these actions are not checked, they could lead to serious unrest and crisis in the country that might be difficult to manage for the government if left unchecked.

The Minister of the FCT should focus on developing Abuja rather than engaging in actions capable of destabilising other states.

What about the role of anti-graft agencies in this whole brouhaha; do you think the agency has been apolitical in its operations?

From what I can see, I don’t think it has but I am calling on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to always verify allegations and conduct thorough investigations into issues of official graft not minding the political party the person involved belongs to.

The EFCC must not in any way be selective in its operations as it is doing now. For me, the commission must not be used as an instrument for witch-hunting perceived political opponents of the current government at the centre. Justice must be served to earn public trust and global respect.

There are reports of political ten- sion within the PDP. How does this relate to the current issue?

The crisis started during the PDP leadership tussle that led to fac- tionalisation within the party. The disagreement deepened during the party’s recent convention and the swearing-in of national executives at Wadata Plaza in Abuja. This issue is clearly political.

Some observers believe these al- legations are politically motivated ahead of future elections. Do you share that view?

Absolutely! This is clearly political in nature. The timing of these allegations is not accidental in any way as it is very much well calcu- lated to achieve some political aims. Governor Bala Mohammed is gain- ing wide acceptance and support across the country, and some people see him as a threat. Rather than engage in healthy democratic competition, they have chosen blackmail and false accusations as a tool to further their aim and objectives.

You have repeatedly referenced the Rivers State experience in your arguments since the issue broke. Why is that comparison important and apt in this situation?

The Rivers State experience is a clear example of how political conflict can be manufactured and sustained by someone aiming to profit from it. We are warning Nigerians not to allow a repeat of what is happening in River State and apply the same situation in Bauchi State. It is a common knowledge to all that Bauchi State is a peaceful place, and we will resist any attempt to import the crisis into our political system here in our state considering the inherent dangers posed by the development to the peace and progress of Bauchi State.

What is your message to political stakeholders in Bauchi State?

My message to our people here in Bauchi State is simple and straightforward. I am using this opportunity to urge us all to let us protect the peace of our dear Bauchi State.

Politics should not be a do-or-die affair to us, rather our diversity should unite us, not divide us. Anyone who truly loves this state should not be part of any plot to destabilise it under any guise being cooked up by those who don’t mean well for us as a people.

Are Bauchi youths prepared to mobilise in response to these developments?

I am urging ouths in our state to stay alert and politically conscious at all times and be wary of the antics of negative people scheming to cause mayhem and havoc within us but we believe in lawful and peaceful engagements with one another at all times.

However, we will not allow anyone to trample on our dignity as peace loving people or to malign our governor or any other state officials without facts. We are ready to defend the truth using all legal and democratic means at our disposal.

There are reports of plans to petition the National Assembly. Can you confirm this?

Yes! I can confirm to you that some youth groups, including members of the Fanka Movement, have indicated interest in approaching the National Assembly to file a petition before the hallowed chambers to unmask and report these sinister characters to members of the National Assembly.

Their aim is to draw national attention to what they see as a threat to democracy and political stability not only in the state but in the country as a whole.

This will be done peacefully and within the ambit of the law because whatever thing we are doing must be within the ambit of the law and not through violent means. This is one of the means through which we hope to achieve that.

Finally, what is your message to Nigerians?

Nigerians should be careful not to be misled by the antics of people who have no positive stake whatsoever in this democratic project.

I mean people who use propaganda as a tool to hoodwink the people to derail our democratic journey for reasons best known to them.

Governor Bala Mohammed is a patriot who believes in unity of the country and the current democratic order. I call on all Nigerians irrespective of tribe and religion, especially political leaders, to reject politics of bitterness and work towards national cohesion.