Linkage Assurance Unveils Mobile App To Deepen Penetration

As part of its strategic commitment to enhance customer experience and expand digital access to insurance services, Linkage Assurance Plc has launched its new mobile application, now available for download on both iOS and Android platforms.

The App offers Nigerians a seamless, secure, and convenient way to purchase, verify, and manage motor insurance policies anytime, anywhere. With just a few taps, users can obtain genuine motor insurance certificates, renew existing policies, and access instant customer support—all from their mobile devices.

Speaking on the innovation at the launch in Lagos, the Managing Director/CEO of Linkage Assurance Plc, Mr Daniel Braie, described the launch as a major milestone in the company’s ongoing digital transformation journey.

“Our goal is to make insurance simple, transparent, and accessible to everyone. The Linkage Assurance App demonstrates our commitment to customer-centric innovation and our vision of deepening insurance penetration through technology,” the MD/ CEO stated.

The App features secure payment integration, a real-time policy management dashboard, and 24/7customer assistance, ensuring that policyholders enjoy a smooth, convenient, and trustworthy digital experience.

While the current version focuses on motor insurance, the company noted that plans are already underway to expand the App’s functionality to include other product lines—such as general, retail, and corporate insurance solutions—in future updates.

Industry observers note that the rollout of the Linkage Assurance App highlights the growing importance of digital innovation in Nigeria’s insurance sector, as firms adapt to evolving customer expectations and the need for speed, convenience, and accessibility in financial services.