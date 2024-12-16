Linkage Assurance Transforms Ilupeju Branch Office

Share

Linkage Assurance Plc has transformed its Ilupeju Lagos branch office with modern building facilities that offer good ambiance for staff comfort and customers’ convenience.

The transformation work on the branch office is a significant step in the company’s mission to provide reliable and accessible insurance solutions to more customers within the Mainland Area of Lagos and neighbouring communities.

The office is designed to offer a full range of general insurance products and services including home, auto, business, marine, aviation, oil and gas among others.

Daniel Braie, Managing Director/CEO, Linkage Assurance Plc, while speaking at the unveiling of the modern office complex, said the welfare of staff remained a priority of the management, and underscored why the company had to take the bold step to make the work environment comfortable for staff at this time despite current economic realities.

He said the new environment provided customers a good ambiance to come and do business, assuring commitment of the board and management to make Linkage Assurance a place of comfort for employees and customers.

“This branch aims to bring personalized insurance services to residents and businesses within the community, ensuring they receive the best coverage to meet their needs,” Braie said.

“We are excited to open our transformed office complex here in Ilupeju to bring our services closer to the community.

This expansion reflects our commitment to providing tailored insurance options, along with exceptional customer service, to help individuals and businesses feel confident in their protection,” he added.

Braie said management was committed to making sure that the transformation in branch offices is extended to other locations across the country.

