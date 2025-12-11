Linkage Assurance Targets N450.55m Profit For Q1 2026

Linkage Assurance Plc has released its earnings forecast for the first quarter ending March 31, 2026, projecting a profit after tax of N450.55 million, according to its profit and loss account and cash flow projections.

The insurance firm expects to generate N10.10 billion in insurance revenue during the period. Insurance service expenses are projected at N7.19 billion, while the allocation of reinsurance premium is estimated at N3.79 billion.

Linkage forecasts recovering N1.19 billion from reinsurers for incurred claims. Investment income is expected to contribute N1.52 billion, bringing net operating income to N1.83 billion.

Operating expenses of N1.35 billion will leave the company with a profit before tax of N474.26 million. With forecast taxation of N23.71 million, profit after tax is projected at N450.55 million for the quarter. Linkage Assurance also anticipates strong liquidity performance.

Cash flow from operating activities is projected at N1.72 billion, while operating cash flow before working capital changes is forecast at N1.41 billion. Net cash generated from operating activities is expected to reach N505.19 million.

The company forecasts N808.31 million in cash inflow from investing activities, while financing activities are expected to result in a net outflow of N202.08 million.

Linkage Assurance projects a net increase of N1.11 billion in cash and cash equivalents for the period. With an opening cash balance of N4.43 billion as at 1 January 2026, the insurer expects to close the quarter with N5.55 billion in cash and bank balances.