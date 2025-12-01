Linkage Assurance Shareholders Approve N16bn Capital Raise

Linkage Assurance Plc has secured shareholder approval to raise up to N16 billion in additional capital, following key resolutions passed at the company’s Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) held in Lagos.

According to the resolutions signed by the Company Secretary, Moses Onorogbe, shareholders empowered the board of directors to source fresh capital through a variety of options, including private placement, rights issue or public offer.

The amount, which may exceed or fall below N16 billion depending on market conditions, will be raised on terms and pricing to be determined by the board, subject to necessary regulatory approvals.

The move is aimed at strengthening the company’s financial base, enhancing competitiveness, and positioning it for regulatory compliance and future expansion.

At the meeting, members also approved the increase of the company’s share capital, with the board authorized to determine the exact size and allot new shares ranking pari passu with existing ordinary shares.

The new shares will be issued under the Equity Issue framework and subsequently registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Corporate Affairs Commission and the Nigerian Exchange Limited.

Consequently, the company’s Memorandum and Articles of Association will be amended to reflect the revised share capital and align with provisions of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020.

Additionally, the board received authorization to execute all necessary documents and appoint professional advisers required to implement the approved resolutions. This includes compliance with regulatory directives and undertaking any actions incidental to giving full effect to the decisions reached at the EGM.

Shareholders further ratified all actions previously taken by the Board of Directors and management in connection with the resolutions. The approvals mark a significant step in the insurer’s capital strengthening efforts as it navigates evolving regulatory requirements and seeks to deepen its market presence.