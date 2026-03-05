Linkage Assurance Launches N16.26bn Rights Issue To Boost Capital Base

Linkage Assurance Plc has announced plans to raise about N16.26 billion through a rights issue as the insurance firm seeks to strengthen its capital base and expand its business operations.

In a notice to shareholders and the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), the company disclosed that it had obtained approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to commence the rights issue of 12.32 billion ordinary shares of 50 kobo each at N1.32 per share.

The offer is being made to existing shareholders on the basis of two new ordinary shares for every three ordinary shares held as of January 22, 2026.

According to the company, the rights circular will be distributed to shareholders by the registrars to the offer, Apel Capital Registrars Limited, while it will also be available on the company’s website and the registrar’s portal.

The offer is scheduled to open on March 11, 2026, and close on April 23, 2026, with the rights expected to be tradable on the floor of the NGX during the acceptance period.

Shareholders can participate in the rights issue through a dedicated online platform or by completing the paper participation form available on the registrar’s website. Completed forms, together with payment or evidence of payment for the full amount subscribed, must be submitted on or before April 23, 2026, to any of the issuing houses or receiving agents listed in the rights circular.

The company said the exercise would allow existing shareholders to increase their equity holdings in the firm while also reinforcing their participation in the company’s growth.

Linkage Assurance stated that proceeds from the capital raising will be deployed to meet the minimum capital requirement introduced under the Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Act 2025 and to expand into key areas of the insurance business.