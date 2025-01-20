Linkage Assurance CFO Becomes Pioneer Chairman Of ICAN-NIA Chapter

Share

The Chief Financial Officer(CFO) of Linkage Assurance Plc, Dr. Emmanuel Otitolaiye, has been invested the Pioneer Chairman of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) -Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA) Chapter.

ICAN-NIA Chapter was recently inaugurated by the 60th President of ICAN, Davidson Alaribe in company of top accounting and insurance professionals in Nigeria at a ceremony held at Nigeria’s Insurers House in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Otitolaiye in his acceptance speech at the event said “It is with great delight, sense of responsibility and immense gratitude to the Almighty God that I stand before this distinguished audience, today, to accept my election and formal investiture as the Pioneer Chairman of the ICAN-NIA Chapter.”

He said, himself and his executive committee were committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism, promoting excellence in the field of accounting, and advancing the interests of members.

According to him, “as we navigate the ever-evolving landscape of business and finance, we must embrace innovation and stay at the forefront of emerging trends and technologies.

The challenges we face require us to adapt, evolve, and continuously expand our knowledge and skills.” Dr. Otitolaiye, pledging further said: “As chairman, I am dedicated to fostering a culture of lifelong learning and professional development, ensuring that our members have access to the resources and support they need to thrive in a rapidly changing world.”

He stated that his administration would focus on membership drive, training and events, through collaboration and partnerships.

“Our chapter will actively seek opportunities to collaborate with organisations, regulatory bodies, and academia to strengthen the profession, advocate interest of members, and shape the future of the accounting profession in Nigeria.”

Alaribe, the Diamond President ICAN, in his speech at the investiture said, with the inauguration of ICAN-NIA Chapter, accountants would be able to come together and contribute to the development of the profession and the economy as a whole.

Share

Please follow and like us: