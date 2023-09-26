Link Bridge Collapses In Enugu Sparks Reaction (Photos)

The Enugu State Ministry of Works and Infrastructure on Monday notified the general public of the bridge collapse along Kilometer One of the Enugu Port Harcourt Expressway, specifically between Naira Triangle and Goshen Flyover.

According to a statement issued by Gerald Otiji, the Commissioner for Works, road users have been advised to utilize alternative routes such as New Haven or Ogui Road to reach their destinations.

He also gave assurance that authorities would devise immediate repair measures for the damaged section.

Below are the photos of the collapsed bridge:

The development has elicited reactions from Nigerians on social media who condemned the government for building poor infrastructure in the South East.

Reacting Unbiased1 wrote: “If the Federal Government cannot maintain or reconstruct any of their existing infrastructure in the East, why not allow the East reduce their remittance to the federal government and use that money to work on all infrastructure in the East? Most of the horrible infrastructure projects in the East are federal government infrastructure.”

Jessy wrote: ”That’s the bridge at the place Hausa people sell foodstuffs and livestock, before Hariz filling station. That road and bridge was constructed between 1978 and 1979, and typically of Nigeria’s federal government, nobody would care to inspect the bridge for any damages until it comes to this present situation.”

Spyder880 wrote: “I just passed this bridge some moments before this happened.”

Jahsharon wrote: “Igbos are not concerned about that, what concerns them is that Tinubu is stealing Lagos money.”

Guyman01 wrote: “Very poor federal infrastructure in the South East, this is why they are not passionate about Nigeria.”

Kalu wrote: “I know that bridge. It was a disaster waiting to happen. The bridge was already looking like something that will collapse at any moment.”